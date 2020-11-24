The Last of Us franchise is going forward. First off, Naughty Dog is working on a free PS5 upgrade for The Last of Us Part II.

We’re talking about a 2020 Game of the Year nominee. Seeing the game run with new-gen upgrades like Ray tracing and faster load times could feel amazing.

Even with its backlash due to its “inclusive” storytelling approach, critics received its haunting story with open arms. As for fans, though, I would say TLOUII is a polarizing game.

It’s not the most popular game of the year -not by a long shot. That title deserves to Nintendo’s killer piece Animal Crossings.

Still, there’s something else going on here. Ellie and Joel are getting a live-action HBO series. The studio recently greenlighted the project.

Info: Rivaling The Last of Us Part II as the best PS4 IP is Ghost of Tsushima. Did you see its latest free multiplayer upgrade

The Last of Us Part II: PS5 upgrade

Best Buy listed a PlayStation 4 version of the game with a particular description. A unique tag on top of the box adds: “Enhanced for next-gen console.”

It doesn’t mean it’s a next-gen upgrade. We read that Naughty Dog is planning to release a proper new-gen patch to take the game up to speed. That could add proper 4K resolution, 60/120 fps, HDR, 3D audio, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, faster load times, and more.

I should note that only the Standard Edition carries the “Enhanced For Next-Gen Console” tag.

Also, I took a picture of the listing in case it disappears:

Is it just a rumor?

However, you wouldn’t find the game by typing “PlayStation 5” or “next-gen” keywords. That makes us believe Naughty Dog has not fully confirmed the existence of the free PS5 upgrade.

Still, it would go along with Sony’s promises of free general upgrades for all PS4 games. They’re yet to hold the promise true, though.

As far as upgrades, we’ve got Spider-Man: Remastered, which is not free. It comes as an extra $20 on Miles Morales: Ultimate Launch Edition.

I should note that Microsoft is upgrading a broad list of Xbox exclusives and third-party titles. We listed the “Optimized for Series X/S” titles as part of the Xbox Series X/S launch games.

Meanwhile, you could still play The Last of Us Part II on PS5 via retro-compatibility. However, the “upgrades” are underwhelming. It gets slightly better load times, steady frame rates, and minor graphics improvements. There’s also some noticeable tension during action gameplay due to the adaptive triggers.

Moreover, we can’t deny the fact that the game looks gorgeous. Its graphics and performance were impressive enough on the 7-year old PlayStation 4.

After a recent patch, The Last of Us Remastered also improved its initial loading screen. Reports show it cuts the time to 14 seconds down from a full minute.

Multiplayer feature on The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog did confirm another feature for Part II. The developer is currently working on a multiplayer game experience. They claim it will be a stand-alone game.

The developers have not shared much info about the online features. However, we do know they are aiming for some kind of competitive gameplay. That probably means PvP, co-op PvE, or even a Battle Royale.

The game’s action set-pieces feel like big, labyrinthic multiplayer maps. So, a PvP online mode would make great sense. I should add that combat is smooth, fun, and dangerous as well.

The Last of Us HBO series

The HBO TV adaptation has an excellent roaster of talents behind the script. Chernobyl’s miniseries creator Craig Mazin and the game’s writer Neil Druckmann will be the showrunners.

Other talents from PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, and Word Games are also joining the team. HBO already shared some words about the showrunners. The TV network claims they are “visionaries in a league of their own.”

On top of that, HBO is adding Carolyn Strauss as the executive producer of the show. Strauss’s portfolio includes HBO hit shows like The Wire, The Sopranos, and Curb your Enthusiasm.

HBO VP exec Francesca Orsi details the series goes for both die-hard fans of the games and casual viewers.

Regarding the plot, HBO shared it will follow the events of the first title. That means Joel will smuggle out a 14-year-old Ellie out of a quarantine zone. Additionally, Joel and Ellie would be looking out for the Fireflies, the secretive scientist group searching for a cure.

The Last of Us’ plot has the potential to become a hit series. If The Walking Dead became massively big during its first four or so seasons, TLOU could do the same.

We don’t know much else about the project. We can only hope it puts video-games as a reliable source of TV production. Countless books have found success on the big screen, so why not games as well?

Here’s a video detailing TLOU story:

Creative liberties

Sony Pictures TV Studios is also part of the production process. Its chairman, Jeff Frost, said:

” PlayStation’s innovative storytelling and ingenuity is a natural complement to SPT’s creative focus. Our collaboration is a great example of our ‘One Sony’ philosophy at work. We look forward to developing even more iconic game IP in the future.” – Jeff Frost, quote from Hollywood Reporter.

PlayStation Studios execs add the show will include mixed material from the two games of the series. Additionally, there will be some “re-imagined scenes,” which means the creators can take some storytelling liberty.

BBC has the full story, where PlayStation explains they are looking to make fans fall in love with TLOU all over again.

“If you have played the game, our intention is that you will watch the show and say ‘this has violated nothing of what I loved about the game, and what I witnessed in the game, but it has also brought me a whole lot more – things I did not know, really amazing things’.” – Craig Mazin on BBC’s Must Watch podcast.

If you haven’t seen HBO’s Chernobyl, you’re missing out. It’s a mini-series following the events of Chernobyl’s nuclear plant catastrophe. I’m leaving the trailer below:

In Summary

The Last of Us Part II is leading the 2020 Game Awards. For better or worse, the title carries 10 nominations. Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima and Supergiant’s Hades follow close.

Other recurrent nominees include Doom Eternal, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Among Us, and Animal Crossings.

I believe Naughty Dog’s TLOU has what it takes to finally elevate video-games as TV and film material.

That said, the future of Sony’s franchise looks brilliant. I still don’t like TLOU Part II, and nothing will change my mind.

What do you think about this post-apocalyptic series? Do you lie it? Leave it in the comments below!