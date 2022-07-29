The ‘last USB device you connected to this computer malfunctioned’ appears under the “USB device not recognized” dialog box. The error pops up when it cannot read what device you just plugged into your PC. You can resolve this issue by disabling and enabling the USB.

You can also first confirm if your device is faulty by trying it on a different computer. That way, you can narrow down the cause. Likewise, you can find more causes and other fixes to this issue in this article.

Probable Causes of USB Malfunction

This issue is very common and persists even after a long line of Windows updates and bug fixes. But contrary to beliefs, this issue may not be Windows related at all. This issue usually appears when the drive you inserted is faulty. However, they may not be the only ones at fault. Outdated Drivers

Damaged USB/ USB port

Dirt and Dust

Outdated BIOS

How to Fix “The Last USB Device You Connected To This Computer Malfunctioned”?

You can try these fixes to fix an unrecognized device or driver. Sometimes the USB port misbehaves and refuses to recognize the device.

Enable/Disable USB

The most effective way to solve this problem is to disable and re-enable this device. You can learn how to re-enable your USB by following these steps:

Press Windows + X and navigate to Device manager. Expand the Universal Serial Bus Controllers. Right-click on USB Root Hub or Generic USB Hub and click on disable device.

Wait 5 seconds and right click and click enable device.

This will soft reset the USB which should fix the issue most of the time. However, you can try these other steps if it does not fix it.

Update USB Driver

Updating the driver generally fixes corrupt system files. Old system files interfere with newer devices which causes them not to support the drive entirely. These steps will guide you in updating the USB driver.

Open Device manager. Expand the Universal Serial Bus Controllers. Right-click on USB Root Hub or Generic USB Hub and click Update driver.

Click on Search automatically for drivers to automatically search for the best driver on your computer. If you have a driver update saved, click on browse my computer for driver and choose the update file.

Remember to reinstall any driver that has a yellow exclamation mark on it. The yellow exclamation mark denotes that the driver is not functioning well. You can also reinstall the driver by clicking on the Uninstall driver option. This will uninstall the driver and reinstall it back after you restart your computer.

Windows Troubleshooting

The Windows troubleshooter is a built-in program to deal with basic Windows issues. You can run individual troubleshooters and fix related problems.

Press Windows + R. Type msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic and press Enter. Press Next after a dialog box appears to begin the troubleshooting process.



This will automatically search for issues related to any hardwares and devices and show you the results. It will ask you to apply the fix if any issues are found.

Change USB Port

Try the USB device on a different USB port. This will allow you to pinpoint whether a specific port is at fault, narrowing down the troubleshooting process. If other USB ports work well, the one port may be having issues.

You can also try your USB device on a different computer to confirm your USB device is not damaged.

Clean the USB Port/USB

Dust and lint can jam the USB and the port rendering it ineffective. It can block the connection between the USB and the computer itself, so cleaning the device could solve the problem as well

You can gently blow inside the port to remove common dust. If you can see a lot of dirt, you can also use a narrow blunt object to pull out the dirt and lint.

Disable USB Selective Suspend Settings

The USB selective suspend is a feature of Windows that disables single or multiple ports without affecting the functionality of the rest of the USB ports. This feature may bug out and cause issues as well. So we can completely disable it to rule out any possibility of error. This feature is only available on a laptop or a tablet as it’s used to prevent power wastage in battery powered devices.

Go to power options by right-clicking on the battery icon in your taskbar. Click on Change plan settings respective to your currently chosen power plan.

Then click on Change advanced power settings. Navigate to USB settings and click on the ‘+‘ sign before it. It will expand the ‘USB selective suspend settings’ then click on the plus before it. Disable both On battery and Plugged in.

Click apply and ok to apply the settings.

Format the USB

If there is no important data on the USB you can try formatting the drive. Disconnecting the USB drive while its writing data can cause major issues. You may not be able to directly format the drive through file explorer. In that case, you can try an alternate method.

Connect the USB to your device. Search for the command prompt on the search bar and Run as Administrator. Click yes when prompted to allow administrator privileges. Type diskpart on the command prompt. Type list disk to list out the available disks on your computer. Note your USB’s ID. You can recognize your USB drive through its volume. Type these commands sequentially in the command line. select disk 1

clean

create partition primary

Active

format fs=fat32 quick |

This will clear all and any partition and data from the drive and quick format it into a fat32 system.

Type exit to quit the diskpart.

You will now be able to format the disk from the file explorer manually.

Update the BIOS

Updating your BIOS settings should be the last thing you should consider as you tamper with the system’s firmware from this point on. The firmware is the basic code of any system that has instructions for the operating system. Any mishap can cause some serious damage to the computer and in some worst cases even brick the computer itself.

It should be a cakewalk if you’re confident about your power supply. Updating your BIOS version can solve a lot of issues, including the malfunctioning USB. Giving it to a nearby repair center is a safe option to consider.