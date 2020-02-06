The Xbox console made headlines a month ago after an image showing the back of the Xbox. A writer at Thurrot claimed that the mystery port on the back of the Xbox is the storage expansion slot. But we don’t think the rumored solution will be a savior for the upcoming console.

The mystery of the unnamed port behind the Xbox

Many people were talking about what that long rectangular cut-out in between the video output? Everyone in the community speculated that the cut-out was for debugging. But according to the report from Thurrot, their team reported that Microsoft plans to add a high-speed storage expansion slot for the Xbox.

Microsoft might be making its proprietary expansion port, which supports high-speed SSDs. They even stated that the port could be for CFexpress storage. If that is true, then this might not be the perfect storage solution. The reports noted that Microsoft was on plans to develop a Phison controller for the Xbox, and looking at the dimension of the ports, it seems like a CFexpress slot. If Microsoft does plan to expand storage through the CFexpress cards, they might have prepared a lot on this.

We have come far from 8-bit games to enhanced graphics with photo-realistic visual, with that games have been taking up more and more space. The latest title “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare” gobbles up 100GB of storage whereas “Red Dead Redemption” falls slightly behind, taking up space slightly below 100GB.

Looking at those numbers, there will be a storage crisis in the consoles. Both Microsoft and Sony will ship their new console with SSDs, which are fast and reliable. SSDs are quick and will remove loading time. But still, with the massive game files, 1TB will not be enough for all the future games and contents. Microsoft is going for the CFexpress Slot to expand the storage.

What is a CFexpress Card?

CFexpress is a removable storage device, faster and smaller compared to the traditional Magnetic disk but more expensive. CFexpress cards use PCIe Lanes on the device to read and write data, which makes the viable option for expandable storage, but these aren’t cheap. Most of the storage solutions used in 4K cameras require high-speed storage like the CFexpress to write the captured data on it. Due to that, it makes the CFexpress Card expensive. Storage can be upgraded with the USB port on the back, but it won’t be as fast.

At the time of writing, a 500GB CFexpress Card cost a whopping $600. For that price, you could buy another console. This is quite an expensive storage solution if talking about the current market. Microsoft might have foreshadowed a price drop in CFexpress Cards.

Now Sony and Microsoft plan to support 8K display gaming on the new consoles, but looking at the graphical prowess, 1TB of storage won’t be enough. It is up to Microsoft and Sony to think about the storage situation. It’s good to hear that Microsoft is planning to add an expansion solution for the Xbox, but until we get the final product, we have to keep on waiting. Both Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 will be revealed during E3 2020. So keep on being updated with our site for more news on gaming consoles.