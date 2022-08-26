How to Fix “The object invoked has disconnected from its clients” Error

You may encounter the “The object invoked has disconnected from its clients” error message, particularly while trying to log in to your system.

Similarly, you can also face this problem while launching a file or an application such as the Photos app. But, in both cases, you are stuck with the OK button, and clicking it doesn’t help.

Sometimes a minor bug causes a glitch, and restarting your system fixes the above problem. Other times, you may require some advanced level fixes.

So without further delay, let’s get into the article to get rid of the error message and resolve your specific issues.

How to fix “The object invoked has disconnected from its clients”?

Whether you are facing the error message on the Windows login screen or opening a specific application, you can go through the solutions listed below.

You can even skip directly and apply the fix according to the nature of your problem.

Enable the Secure Boot feature

Enabling secure boot in the BIOS prevents viruses and malware from accessing your system while booting. Basically, it allows your system to start only with the firmware recognized by the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

So, you can enable secure boot to resolve problems while your system is booting. And you can enable it as follows.

Restart your system and press the F2 key until you enter the BIOS screen. Go to the Security tab. Next, set the Secure Boot option to Enabled.

Press the function key (generally F10) displayed on the screen to save and exit from the BIOS configuration.

Note: The secure boot feature only boots in the UEFI mode and may not be available in older system. Also, the steps to enable it can vary from one motherboard to another. So, you can look for the correct keys in the motherboard manufacturer’s manual or check its official site.

End the File Explorer Processes

If you encounter the above error message while launching an application, try ending the file explorer processes. Doing this will help applications start normally again.

You can do it using the task manager as follows.

Press Windows + R and type taskmgr to launch task manager. Under the Processes tab, look for Windows Explorer. Right-click on it and select the End task option to end its processes.

Now, click the File menu and select Run new task.

Next, type explorer into the Run dialog box and click OK. See if you can start the desired applications.

Using System Restore

If you can’t log in to your system and are stuck with the above error message, you can fix it by reverting to a restore point.

A restore point can restore your system to a state where it was working without the error.

However, you must have created a restore point beforehand.

To use the restore point,

Restart your system and click the Power button on the Windows login screen, Then, press and hold the Shift button while clicking the Restart button to enter into the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Under Choose an option, select the Troubleshoot option.

Next, select Advanced options and then click the System Restore option.

Choose your account and enter the password if required. Select the restore point you created earlier to revert your system to working condition.

Follow the on-screen instructions and wait for the system restore process to finish. Restart your PC and see if the error message has been resolved.

Choose Another Application

You may receive the above error message while trying to open a specific application, such as the Photos app or any other. So to fix it, you can use another similar application to open it.

You can change the default app to open a file as follows.

Navigate to the file which displays the error while opening. Right-click on it and select Open with > Choose another app. Under Other options, click More apps to reveal other similar apps. Select one of the compatible applications and check the Always use this app to open … files to make it the default application to open your files.

Alternatively, you can open the Settings app (Windows + I) and go to Apps > Default apps > Choose defaults by file type to change the default app for a particular file extension.

After changing the default app, see if you can open the problematic file without getting the error message.

Run an SFC Scan

If you still can’t open an app after changing the default application, you can run an SFC scan. It checks your PC for corrupt system files and resolves them automatically by replacing them with fresh ones.

To run an SFC scan,

Press Windows + R and type cmd . Then, press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open it as an administrator. Next, enter the following command.

sfc /scannow

Wait until the scan and repair process is finished. Check if you can open the app now.

Alternatively, if you encounter any error while running the sfc scan, you can run it in safe mode. For this,

First, enter into the WinRE. Then, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options. Now, select Startup Settings. After a restart, press 6 or F6 to choose the Enable Safe Mode with Command Prompt option.

Next, enter the sfc /scannow command. Check if your problem has been resolved.

Reset PC

In case the error message doesn’t get resolved, you can reset your system.

However, only consider this method as a last resort because it can delete all the files stored on your system drive (usually the C: drive).

Nonetheless, you can follow the steps below to reset your PC to resolve the error message.