Back in August, Samsung revealed One UI 2.5 with its Galaxy Note 20. The Company introduced this as an advancement to the One UI 2.1 that came with the Galaxy S20 series. However, this new upgrade seems to have brought about some problems to the fans.

According to a report a few weeks back, there was an update breaking the Google camera support for the Galaxy S20 series. Correspondingly, the update was for the One UI 2.5. As some users state, mistakenly, they had installed the One UI 2.5 update on their Galaxy S10+, but this resulted in rupturing all the Google Camera ports. This destroyed the functioning camera functionalities. While the users could recover some of the features, they still could not get selfie picture functionality.

Well, this update for One UI 2.5 has broken into a multitude of Galaxy smartphones around the world. If you are one of those lucky ones and have not received any, do not install it. Do not let it in even when you receive the OTA in the case you need the Google Camera support.

It may be intriguing to figure out what may have caused this. Well, without a doubt, Samsung dismissed selfie RAW capture permissions on One UI 2.5. Likewise, any app requiring RAW capture from the selfie camera of any phone on One UT 2.5 loses imaging functionality. Well, the permissions have not been restored up till now – not even the latest One UI 3.0 beta builds.

With Samsung’s not so great selfie quality that gives you ultra-smoothened images and fewer textures or details, there is a good portion of Samsung users who look out for Google Camera support. Hence, restoring permission is important.

What can we do but to expect Samsung to re-provide selfie RAW capture permissions on future builds? If not so, then improve its selfie camera algorithm.