Fixed: The Remote Device Won’t Accept The Connection

You are surfing the Internet on your computer, and suddenly it stops working! It might make you enraged and curious at the same time, thinking about what is causing the issue. Now, when you run the troubleshooter, you might see the error “The Remote Device Won’t Accept The Connection.”

So why did this error actually occur? There are several causes why you face this problem. The Reasons can lie anywhere from enabled proxy to the misconfigured group policy settings.

In this article, we will look at ways to solve this issue on your Windows PC.

How to Fix “The Remote Device Won’t Accept The Connection” Error

Since the error prevents you from accessing the Internet and restricts your Internet activities, you must fix the issue as soon as you can. Fixing this error is not cumbersome. You don’t need to deal with any hardware. Just make some minor modifications in your Windows, and you are good to go.

I have discussed 8 fixes that you can apply to solve this error. Let’s dive straight into them:

Disable the Proxy

Disabling the proxy is the first fix you can apply to solve the problem. A proxy acts as a channel between your device and the Internet. The system administrator uses it to monitor and filter your traffic. If you are on a PC other than yours, you might be facing the issue. Try using the Internet without a proxy and see if it solves the problem.

You can either disable it from the Windows settings or through the registry editor. Follow these steps to disable the proxy:

Using Internet Settings

Press the Windows+R key to open Run. Type inetcpl.cpl and hit Enter. Select Connections tab and click on LAN Settings. Uncheck the option Use a proxy server for your LAN under the Proxy server on the same window.

Save the changes and restart your browser.

Using the Registry Editor

In the Run dialog box, type regedit.exe and hit the Enter key to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the path Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings Right-click on the empty area in the right-pane and click New > DWORD (32-bit) Value

Rename the new value as ProxySettingsPerUser and click the blank space to save it. Double-click the newly created value and set the Value data to 1.

Click OK.

Check if the problem persists. If you are still facing the issue, move on to other fixes.

Run Malware Scan

Malware is a program designed intentionally by attackers to get unauthorized access to your data and files. You may not know, but it can divert your Internet traffic through the attacker’s proxy server. It will certainly compromise your privacy. They can limit what sites you visit, and you can face the issue.

If you have an antivirus or a malware scan tool, you can run a scan using it. Else you can use Windows in-built feature to scan your system for malware quickly. Follow these steps:

Type Windows Security in the Windows search box and open it. Click the Virus & threat protection menu from the right pane. Click the Quick scan button and let the system run the scan.



It will find and remove any malware that might be causing the issue.

Reset Your Browser Settings

Improper configuration of your browser’s settings can also lead to this issue. Reset the browser’s settings to factory default, which would probably help you. Follow these steps to reset it:

On Microsoft Edge

Resetting to the factory defaults on Microsoft Edge will reset every setting except your favorites, history, and saved passwords. Follow these steps:

Open your browser. Press the Alt+F key to open the browser menu. From the list of options, choose Settings. In the left pane, click the Reset settings option. Click over the Restore settings to their default values option.

Click the Reset button.



On Chrome

When you reset the Chrome settings to the default values, it will reset everything. However, your saved passwords, history, and bookmarks won’t be affected. Follow these steps to reset the Chrome settings:

Open your Browser. Click the menu (⋮) button in the top-right corner of your browser window. Choose the Settings option. In the left pane, you will see the Reset and Cleanup tab. In some versions of Chrome, this option is listed under the Advanced tab. Click on it.

Then click on the Restore settings to their original defaults option and the Reset settings button.



Doing these actions in your browser will reset every change you have made on it and probably fix the issue.

Network Reset

Doing a network reset will regress any changes you made to the settings of the networking components like your network adapter. Try a network reset to see if It fixes the issue. Follow these steps:

Press the Windows + I key to open Settings. Navigate to the Network & Internet tab in the left pane. Click Advanced network settings in the right section and choose the Network Reset option.

Click the Reset now button.

Your PC will restart after the network is reset. Check to see if the problem persists.

Flush DNS

If there is an issue with the IP address to which your device is assigned, you can face the problem. You can release and renew the existing IP to see if it solves the problem. Meanwhile, you should also reset the DNS server settings. It will reoptimize the DNS settings and will fix the problem if it was restricting Internet access.

Follow these steps to reset your IP address:

Type cmd in the Windows search box and run Command Prompt as an administrator. Type the following commands. Consider pressing the Enter key after each command: ipconfig/release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig/renew



After running these commands, it will assign a new IP to your device. Check to see if the problem is solved.

Disable IPV6

If you have IPV6 enabled on your device, it can create inconsistencies in the host configuration. You can try disabling it and see if it solves the problem. Follow these steps to disable the IPV6:

Hit the Windows + R key simultaneously to open the Run dialog box and type ncpa.cpl in there. Right-click on your active network connection and select the Properties option. Find the option Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPV6) and uncheck it.

Save the changes.

It should solve the problem if enabled IPV6 was causing the issue.

Disable Inbuilt Windows Firewall

Windows Firewall and third-party antivirus programs are some security mechanisms implemented in your PC. They govern what you can access and cannot over the Internet. Try disabling them temporarily and figure out if it’s causing the issue.

The process of disabling the antivirus programs depends upon their manufacturer. You can consult their user guide for assistance. Meanwhile, follow these steps to disable the Windows Defender Firewall:

Press the Windows+S key simultaneously and type Windows Defender Firewall In the window’s left pane, click the Turn Windows Defender Firewall on or off option. Check the option Turn off Windows Defender Firewall under both; private and public network settings.



Save the changes and see if it resolved the issue.

Force Update the Group Policy

The system administrator uses group policy to define policies for its clients. Misconfiguration in the group policy may lead to the error. You can consider updating the group policies to see if it solves the issue. Follow these steps:

In the windows search box, type cmd and run the command prompt as an administrator. Enter the command GPUPDATE /FORCE and then hit the Enter key to run it.



Once the policies get updated, check if the error is resolved.