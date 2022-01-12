Fixed: The RPC Server is Unavailable in Windows

An RPC server isn’t something most computer users think about until it stops working. When it’s active, it facilitates some of the most critical functions on your computer and enables the communication between different services.

If it’s unavailable, those communication pathways break down, and all kinds of services and programs can stop working correctly.

What is an RPC Server?

RPC stands for Remote Procedure Call. Simply put, the RPC Server is a function that lets Windows communicate both across a network or on your computer. You should address its problems right away because it can cause issues with multiple devices or functions that your computer has to perform.

When you get an error message saying the RPC Server is unavailable, it could mean that the service itself is stopped. That’s easy enough to fix. However, other problems with your computer can also create RPC server problems – and those might take a little more investigation to fix.

Why Isn’t the RPC Server Working?

More than one problem can stop the RPC server from working correctly. The problem might be related to the service itself, your firewall, or your network connection, for example.

Check the RPC Service

The first thing to check is whether the RPC service is running. It should be active most of the time when your computer is on, even if you aren’t directly using it. Like dozens of other programs, it stays on waiting to be activated so that it’s ready when it’s needed.

Press Windows key + R. Type “services.msc” without quotes. Press OK. Look for DCOM Server Process Launcher. Right-click the entry and Choose Start.

Look for Remote Procedure Call (RPC). Right-click the entry and Choose Start.

Look for RPC Endpoint Manager. Right-click the entry and Choose Start.



If the entries already say they’re running, choose Refresh instead of Start to see if it helps the service function properly.

You should also check to see whether the service will start automatically. The third column after the name is the Startup Type. Under it, each of these processes should be listed as Automatic.

Many processes can be changed right from the Services window, but that isn’t the case with the three essential processes related to the RPC Server. Those have to be adjusted in the registry.

Since making changes to the registry is an advanced troubleshooting technique, it’s better to try a few other fixes first to see if they can solve the problem.

Make Changes to Your Network Connection

When your network connection is improperly configured, it can prevent the RPC service from functioning the way it should. You can make a few changes to ensure your network is running as intended.

Enable the Right Processes

Press Windows key + R. Type “ncpa.cpl” without quotes. Press Enter. Locate the network you’re using. Multiple connections might show up, and it’s important to do this on the one your computer is connected to. Right-click on the network and choose Properties. Look for “File and Printer Sharing for Microsoft Networks” and “Internet Protocol Version 6”.

Make sure both boxes are checked. Click OK.

Restart your computer to see whether the RPC server error is resolved.

Restart Your Network Connection

Sometimes if your network connection is bugged, it can affect how the RPC server works. Resetting your modem and router might help fix issues with your network and, through that, your RPC process.

Turn off your computer. Unplug your router and modem. Wait five minutes. Plug in your modem. Wait five more minutes or until all the lights on the modem are on their correct settings for at least a minute. Plug in the router. Wait for the router to be fully active and working. Turn your computer on. Let everything load and wait for your computer to grab your Internet connection. Check your RPC service status in the Services window again.

Try to reproduce the action you were doing when you got the RPC error message.

Sometimes whether a fix works or not isn’t apparent right away. You have to use the computer and see whether an error occurs again.

Update / Re-install Your Network Adapter Driver

Sometimes updating your network adapter driver can help solve problems with your RPC service.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Device Manager. Expand the Network Adapters category. Right-click on the adapter you’re using. Choose Update Driver.

Click Search Automatically for Drivers. Follow the prompts to install drivers if Windows finds any.

You can also choose to browse your computer for drivers if you want to download them directly from your network adapter’s manufacturer.

Perform a Ping Test

If you’re trying to connect to a remote server, issues with your connection to that server might be the problem. Try running a ping test to make sure everything is normal.

You’ll need the IP address of the remote server to perform this test.

Press Windows key + R. Type “cmd” without quotes. Press Enter. Type “ping XXX.XX.X.X” but replace the Xs with the IP address you want to test.

Press Enter. Read the results to determine whether the test was successful.

For example, when I ping 8.8.8.8 to test my connection to the Google DNS server, I get a latency of around 21ms with 0 percent packet loss. While results will vary, you want low latency and low packet loss. If you’re noticing something different, check the remote server and see whether it’s operating correctly.

Flush Your DNS

If your DNS is improperly configured, flushing it might help resolve your RPC server issues.

Press Windows key + R. Enter “cmd” without quotes. Press Enter. Type the following commands one after the other and Press Enter. Type “ ipconfig /flushdns ” without quotes.

” without quotes. Type “ ipconfig /registerdns ” without quotes.



” without quotes. Type “ ipconfig /release ” without quotes.

” without quotes. Type “ ipconfig /renew ” without quotes.

” without quotes. Type “netsh winsock reset” without quotes.

Restart your computer.

Once you’re done, try repeating the actions that led to the RPC server error to see whether resetting your DNS resolved it.

Change Your Firewall Settings

Your firewall can block RPC traffic from moving through it. If it does, this might prevent the service from working at all. Check to make sure it’s properly configured to handle your RPC functions.

Press the Windows key. Type “Firewall” without quotes. Choose Windows Defender Firewall. Click “Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall” in the left sidebar.

Search for Remote Assistance. Check the box if it isn’t checked.

Click OK to save your settings.

Change Settings in the Registry

Changing the registry is a serious step that can create problems if you don’t know what you’re doing. Make sure your system and files are backed up before beginning.

You must use an account with administrator privileges to change the registry.

The only reason to perform these changes is if your Remote Procedure Call entry in Services isn’t set to start automatically.

Press Windows key + R. Type “regedit” without quotes. Press Enter and Click Yes. Expand, Computer>HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE>SYSTEM>CurrentControlSet>Services Click on RpcSs. Double-click Start in the right-hand pane. Enter “2” without quotes in the Value Data. Press OK.

Click on the DcomLaunch process like you clicked on RpcSs. It should be its own entry under Services. Double-click Start in the right-hand pane. Enter “2” without quotes in the Value Data. Press OK.

Click on the RpcEptMapper entry like you clicked on the others. Double-click on Start in the right-hand pane. Enter “2” without quotes in the Value Data. Click OK.

Close the Registry Editor.

If you can’t find one of these categories in the Registry Editor and you’re sure you’re looking in the right place, you might need to repair or reinstall Windows. You may have problems with the Registry, missing files, or something is corrupt.

Repairing Windows

If your registry files are missing, try doing an advanced repair of Windows. It might help you restore the files without doing a complete system reset. You can do it from the Windows Recovery Environment.

Startup repair won’t fix everything, but it’s an excellent option to try if your RPC server still won’t work.

Press and hold down the power button on your computer for ten seconds. Let it shut down. Turn it on and when the Windows logo appears, press and hold the power button again until it shuts down. Turn it on again. Repeat the same process. Turn it on again and let it boot. The Windows Recovery Environment should appear on the screen. Click See advanced repair options. Click Troubleshoot.

Choose Advanced Options. Choose Startup Repair.

Click Restart.



Completing this process could repair your registry. If it still isn’t working and the registry options are still not available, consider reinstalling Windows on your computer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Start an RPC Service?

You do it in the same way you check to ensure it’s enabled. Just go to your Services and choose “Start” However, the RPC services should all start on their own automatically.

Can You Restart the RPC Service?

Restarting your computer is a quick and easy way to restart the RPC service. You can also go into the Services utility and refresh the service there.

Can I Disable the RPC Endpoint Mapper?

It’s best to leave RPC endpoint mapper enabled. Disabling it can cause stability issues, as well as prevent specific programs and functions from working correctly.