While OneDrive makes it easy to access your files on-demand without downloading, you can sometimes face the “The tag present in the reparse point buffer is invalid” error message on OneDrive.

Generally, you get the above error while performing certain actions on OneDrive files, such as copying, moving, renaming, or deleting. No matter how often you try, you cannot complete the desired action and still receive the error message.

This usually happens if the OneDrive cache is corrupted. So, running the repairing the cache resolves the issue most of the time. But, if it doesn’t work, you may have to go through various other fixes.

How to Fix “the Tag Present in the Reparse Point Buffer Is Invalid (Onedrive)”?

The above error message has different variations like “Error 0x80071129: The tag present in the reparse point buffer is invalid” or “Location is not available The tag present in the reparse point buffer is invalid.”

However, you can apply several fixes mentioned below to resolve all of them.

Run the CHKDSK Scan

The CHKDSK command, when used with parameters, checks for all kinds of disk errors and fixes them automatically. And, since you are not being able to delete the file, your file system/ hard disk probably contains a bad sector.

So, to repair the file errors and resolve the OneDrive error message, you can run the CHKDSK command as follows.

Press Windows + R and type the command cmd . Then, press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the elevated command prompt. Enter the following command and press Enter.

chkdsk /r /f /x

Now, press ‘Y’ to run the command automatically the next time the system starts. The above command can take some time to detect and repair the disk errors, so wait for it to finish completely. Check if your problem has been solved.

Alternatively, you can right-click on the disk that contains the OneDrive location and navigate to Properties > Tools. Then, click Check to scan and fix the disk errors.

Perform DISM and SFC Scans

If the CHDSK doesn’t work, you can run the DISM and SFC scans. DISM and SFC scan and repair the corrupt system files in Windows. Therefore, you can use them with respective modifiers to solve the OneDrive problems.

Here’s how you can do it.

Open an elevated command prompt. Enter the following commands and press Enter after each. DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth

sfc /scannow



Wait until the repair process is finished. Restart your system and check if your issue has been resolved.

Reset the OneDrive Cache

One of the major reasons why the above error message is when the OneDrive cache gets corrupted.

You can reset OneDrive to replace its corrupted cache and get rid of the error message as follows.

On Windows

Press Windows + R to open the Run command. Then, paste the following command and press Enter.

%localappda%\Microsoft\OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset

Alternatively, you can use the command: C:\Program Files\Microsoft OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset . Open the OneDrive app and see if you stopped getting the error message.

On Mac

Click the OneDrive icon (looks like a cloud) from the top bar. Then, click Settings and select Quit OneDrive. Then, launch the Finder app from the bottom dock. Select Applications from the sidebar and right-click on the OneDrive folder. Select the Show Package Contents option.

Now, navigate to Contents > Resources. Open the ResetOneDriveApp.command.

Relaunch and log in to the OneDrive app. See if you still get the error.

Pause Onedrive and Delete Files

You can try pausing the OneDrive and see if you can perform the desired actions (rename, delete) on its files.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open the OneDrive app. Click the OneDrive icon (cloud icon) from the taskbar. If you don’t find it, click the Show hidden icons (up arrow) on the taskbar. Now, click the gear icon and expand the Pause syncing option. Choose the option with the least time (2 hours).

Open a browser and log in to your OneDrive account. Check if you can delete the files.

Repair the OneDrive App

If you have installed OneDrive from the Microsoft Store, you can repair it to resolve your issue.

Here’s how you can do it:

Press Windows + X and select the Apps and features option. Then, select the OneDrive app and click Advanced Options. For Windows 11 users, click the three vertical dots and select Advanced Options. Under the Reset section, click the Repair button. Additionally, you can also click the Reset button.

Check if the problem has been solved.

Reinstall OneDrive

If the error message persists and you cannot delete/rename the files, you can reinstall the OneDrive app. This will give OneDrive a fresh start and resolve any other issues as well.

Here’s how you can do it.

On Windows

Press Windows + R, type the command appwiz.cpl , and press Enter. Then, select Microsoft OneDrive and click Uninstall from the top bar. Click Uninstall to confirm.

On Mac

Open the Finder app from the bottom dock. Click Applications from the sidebar. Drag the Microsoft OneDrive folder to the trash.

After uninstalling the OneDrive application, you can download an install it from the Microsoft Official site. Then, sign in to your OneDrive account and see if you can manage OneDrive files without getting the error message.