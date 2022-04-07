[Fixed] There Is A Problem With This Windows Installer Package

You might have encountered the There is a problem with this windows installer package error while trying to install a program. You’ll likely also see some error codes such as 1720, 1721, or 1722.

When there is a problem with the Windows Installer MSI engine, it can’t install any software in your system. Sometimes there might be issues with the installer file as well. Running some troubleshooters will likely fix this issue. Or you might need to restart some internal features and services.

What Causes the There Is a Problem With Windows Installer Package Error

Here are some of the possible causes for There is a problem with this Windows Installer package error: Outdated or corrupt installer

Restriction due to absence of administrator permission

Installer incompatible with system architecture

Outdated Operating System

Your computer doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for the program

How to Fix the There Is a Problem With Windows Installer Package Error

There are some possible solutions you can apply to your system. Please try the methods mentioned below sequentially and check if the issue resolves after each.

Before You Begin

Before trying advanced solutions for this issue, there are a few things you can do.

Check if the installer file’s size matches the original download size.

Check if the file you downloaded is compatible with your system architecture (32-bit or 64-bit).

Re-download the installer again and run it.

Go to Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc) > Details tab and look for msiexec.exe . Right-click on it and select End Task . Then, run the installer.

(Ctrl + Shift + Esc) > tab and look for . Right-click on it and select . Then, run the installer. Check if you have enough space on your C:\ Drive. Sometimes having less than a few MBs of space can cause programs to run incorrectly.

Restart your PC before running the installer again.

Run Installer With Administrator Account

Some installers might need an administrator account or elevated system privileges to install the software. In addition, many of the methods below also require you to log in as an administrator.

Here’s how you can gain admin privileges on your account:

Open Settings (press Windows + I) and go to Accounts.

Click on Family & other users. Click on your account and choose Change account type. Select Administrator from the drop-down list and click Ok.

Now go to the installer file, right-click on it and select Run as administrator.

You can also make another admin account and use it to log in before running the installer as an administrator.

Note: MSI installers don’t have the Run as administrator option. So, you’ll have to run it with the elevated command prompt. Please right-click on the installer, select Copy as path, and Enter the path in the elevated command prompt to do so.

Registry Editor Tweak

You can use this method to ensure that you run an installer as an administrator every time. It provides the same result as the above method. The only difference is you’ll have to apply the previous method every time you run a new installer, but you only need to do this process once.

Note: Changing registry configuration can break a computer. Please make a restore point to reset your system before executing this method to account for any more errors.

Here’s how you can tweak your registry to run all installers as an administrator automatically:

Open the Run command, type regedit , and press Enter. Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Msi.Package\shell Right-click on shell and select New > Key. Set its name to runas and open this key. Double-click on (Default) and set the Value data as Install as &administrator .

Now, right-click on runas and select New > Key. Set its name to command and open this key. Then, double-click on (Default) and set its Value data to msiexec /i "%1" .

Restart your PC and run the installer to check if the issue resolves.

Launch Troubleshooters

Windows OS includes several troubleshooters to fix any errors in your system. Microsoft also provides additional troubleshooters, like the Program Install and Uninstall Troubleshooter.

You can run this troubleshooter to check and resolve issues that may occur while installing an application:

Download the Program Install and Uninstall Troubleshooter. Launch the program and click Next. Select Installing. Choose the program you want to install from the list. If you can’t find it in the list, choose Not Listed, browse your PC to the installer and select it. Wait for the process to complete and try running the installer again.

You can also run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter. Right-click on your installer and select Troubleshoot compatibility to do so.

Or you can go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshooter > Additional troubleshooters > Program Compatibility Troubleshooter > Run the troubleshooter to launch this utility.

Install in Compatibility Mode

Old programs may not be compatible with newer operating systems. You likely need to run your installer in compatibility mode if it installs some old software. Follow the steps below to do so:

Right-click on the installer and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab. Check on Run this program in compatibility mode for: and Run this program as an administrator.

Then, select the compatible Windows version from the drop-down list. Please find out this information on the installer’s website. Click Apply and Ok to apply the changes. Then launch the installer.

Re-register Windows Installer

This error can also occur if your system hasn’t registered the Windows Installer Service properly.

It is very easy to solve, and you only need to re-register this utility. Follow these steps to do so:

Open Run Command (Windows + R). Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\MSIServer Locate the Imagepath and make sure its value contains the correct path for msiexec.exe. In general, the proper path is C:\Windows\System32. Double-click on Imagepath and change the value data to C:\Windows\System32\msiexec.exe /V . Then, search for Command Prompt on the search bar. Right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Enter the following commands and press Enter after each to unregister and re-register the Windows Installer msiexec.exe file:

msiexec /unregister

msiexec /regserver

Check Windows Installer Service

You can also check if the Windows Installer service is running correctly. If it’s not, a few minor changes will fix the issue. Please follow the instructions below:

Enter msconfig in the Run Command. It will direct you to the System Configuration. Go to the Services tab and search for Windows Installer. Make sure the box next to it is checked and press Ok.

Now, enter services.msc in the Run command to open Services. Look for Windows Installer and check its Startup Type. If it shows Disabled, double-click on it and set the Startup type drop-down list to Manual. Also, click on Start if the Service status indicates Stopped. Then, click Ok. Restart your computer and check if the issue persists.

Update Windows Operating System

Windows Updates may solve many unresolved issues in previous Windows versions. It is better to keep your system fully updated for its smooth operation. We also recommend installing the latest Feature and Security updates for your system.

Follow the instructions below to update your OS:

Go to Settings > Update & Security. Click on Install now if the system update is available.

Also, ensure that you check for Feature or Security updates and install them by clicking Download and install.

Repair or Uninstall Application

Sometimes previously installed applications may also cause problems while running the installer to update or reinstall it.

You can try repairing the application or uninstalling it altogether before launching the installer to fix this issue. Please follow the directions below:

Enter control in the Run Command to open the Control Panel. Locate Programs in the category view and click on Uninstall a program under it. Look for your application and right-click on it. To repair the program, choose Repair or Uninstall/Change > Repair. To uninstall the application, select Uninstall or Uninstall/Change > Uninstall.

Confirm with Yes and follow the on-screen instructions. Then, update/reinstall the app again by launching the installer.

Run SFC and DISM

You can run these system file repair tools if your system experiences any system errors. They might fix the issue in many cases. But even if you can’t fix this issue, it’s still a good idea to run these utilities.

Follow the directions below to use these features through the elevated Command Prompt:

Run the Command Prompt as an Administrator. Type the commands below and press enter after each to execute them:

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow

Restart your PC if they find and repair any error. Then, check if this issue remains.

Temp Folder Permissions

The Windows Installer uses the Temp folder to save any temporary files required for installing the software. If somehow you don’t have ownership of or full control over this folder, your installer may experience some errors while installing the program.

You can easily fix this issue by changing its permission settings. Here’s how you can do so:

Enter %localappdata% on the Run command. Here, search for and right-click on Temp and select Properties. Go to the Security tab and click on Edit. Select Add and type Everyone under Enter the object names to select. Click Check Names and Ok. Check on the Allow boxes for all permissions for Everyone. Click Apply and Ok.

Run Installer After Clean Boot

You might be able to install the software without encountering this error on a clean boot. A Clean Boot allows starting Windows with minimum drivers and programs. This will likely bypass any issues caused by third-party interference.

Follow the instructions below to perform a clean boot:

Enter msconfig in the Run tool to open the System Configuration utility. Go to the Services tab and check Hide all Microsoft services. Select Disable all to disable all the non-Microsoft services.

Go to the Startup tab and select Open Task Manager. Select each program in the Startup tab and choose Disable. Close the Task Manager. Return to System Configuration. Click on Apply and Ok to apply the changes.

Run the installer after a clean boot and check if you can install the program this time.

Scan for Malware

Some malware threats can infect the installer files or the Windows Installer. We recommend you turn on real-time protection on your Virus and threat protection or other antivirus programs to prevent such an issue. It’s best to enable cloud-based protection on your antivirus applications as well.

Please scan your computer for malware and other threats if you encounter this error. Follow these steps to do so with the Virus & Threat Protection:

Click on the Windows Security icon (Shield icon) from the notification tray. Click the Triple-line options icon and select Virus & threat protection.

Locate Current threats and click Scan options under it. Now, check Full scan and click Scan now.

Patiently wait for the scanning to finish. You can use any other applications in the meantime.

Reinstall Windows Installer

Sometimes the Windows Installer may get corrupted. In such cases, you can remove it from your system and reinstall it again to fix this issue. Here’s how you can do so:

Head over to C:\Windows\System32 . Look for and first back up, then delete the following files:

msi.dll

msiexex.exe

msihnd.dll

Restart your PC. Download and install the latest Window Installer Redistributable from the official Microsoft website.

Note: Microsoft doesn’t distribute Windows Installer 5.0. The latest redistributable you’ll find will be version 4.5.

Restore Your System

You can try restoring your system to a previously created restore point if the previous methods are ineffective. It will remove any error encountered after the restore point. Follow these steps to restore your system: