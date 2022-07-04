Fixed: “There Was a Problem Starting Logilda.dll” Error

If you see an error associated with logilda.dll , this usually indicates something wrong with the Logitech Download Assistant software. Problems ranging from mismatched location, and incomplete installation, to a corrupted file can bring about this error.

Logilda.dll is a dll file needed to run Logitech Download Assistant software? A malfunctioning logilda.dll file might leave you unable to utilize your Logitech peripherals and accessories.

So if your system is throwing errors associated with logilda.dll file misbehaving, worry not. Below we have a few relatively simple and straightforward fixes that you can follow to solve your problem.

What Causes Logilda.dll Error

The file has not been installed correctly.

Location of file mismatched because of a recent Windows update.

Damaged or corrupted file. You will get this error because the Logitech Download Assistant has trouble loading. This could be because of a variety of reasons, such as:

How to Fix Logilda.dll Error

Logitech Download Assistant software’s primary role is to notify you about hardware and software upgrades available for your Logitech devices. However, errors with logilda.dll not only get in the way of this function it might also negatively impact your experience with using the computer. If so, try the solutions listed below in order, and hopefully, your issue will be resolved.

Restart Your Device

Let’s try with the simple solution first. One possible reason for this process is a conflict with another process or application, which is known to occur every once in a while. Such issues can be resolved by restarting your computer.

Click on the Start button. Click on the Power button and select Restart.

Wait for the computer to reboot and see if this problem has been fixed.

Disable Logitech Download Assistant Software from Startup

Although the Logitech Download Assistant software gives you timely notifications on any update to your Logitech devices, it is not really a critical software. You can simply disable it from startup and you will not see any logilda.dll errors thereafter.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to launch the Task Manager. Switch to the Startup tab. Scroll and find Logitech Download Assistant. Right-click on it and select Disable. Restart the computer and check if the problem has been fixed.

Uninstall / Reinstall Logitech Download Assistant

You could also be facing this error because of damaged or corrupted files. An incomplete or improper installation can leave behind damaged files. If the installation directory has been moved inappropriately, then that can also cause one of the files needed to run the application to misbehave.

If such is the case, you can rectify the issue by uninstalling the Logitech Download Assistant software.

Press Win + I to launch Settings. Navigate to Apps > Apps & features. Uninstall all apps related to Logitech. Restart the computer.

If you need the software running, download and install the latest version of the software from the official Logitech website.

Uninstall / Reinstall Logitech Device Drivers

If the source of error with logilda.dll file is a driver conflict, then you could try reinstalling the device driver(s) for your Logitech Device(s).

Press Win + R and type in devmgmt.msc to launch the Device Manager. Expand the relevant heading of your device. For example, your Logitech keyboard will be listed under Keyboard, your mouse will be listed under Mice and other pointing devices, etc. Right-click on the device and select Uninstall device.

Click on Scan for hardware changes button at the top to let Windows automatically install generic drivers for your device. Alternatively, you can plug out and plug back in the device, which will make Windows install generic device drivers.



Note: Generic device drivers are general purpose drivers that can drive the common features in all devices of the same class. However, manufacturer and model specific functions might not work. For the specific functions to work, you will need to download specific drivers from the manufacturer and install them.

Tweak the Registry

If none of the fixes so far resolved the issue for you, then it’s time to make a tweak to the registry. As always, remember to make a backup of your registry before you attempt a registry tweak.

Press Win + R and type in regedit to launch the Registry Editor. Navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run Find the entry labeled Logitech Download Assistant. Right-click on it, and select Delete.

See if this resolves your issue with logilda.dll .

Update Windows to the Latest Build

Another possible explanation for this error is that a recent update to your Logitech Digital Assistant software somehow broke the software. This might be because the newer version of Logitech driver is incompatible with the current build of Windows.

Press Win + I to launch Settings. Navigate to Windows update and click on Check for updates.

Install any updates available, then restart the computer.

Perform a System Restore

Finally, System Restore is the last resort you can try if you have been unable to resolve the issue so far. You will need to have created a system restore point some time in the past before the issue started occur.

Press Win + R and type in rstrui and press enter to launch the System Restore. Click on Next. You can then either select the Recommended restore point, or you can click on Show more restore points if you need to go further back. Choose the restore point that goes back further than when your issue with loglida.dll started, and press Next. Follow the on-screen instructions and wait for the process to complete.

You can also refer to our detailed article on how to use the System Restore in Windows 11.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Logitech Download Assistant and Do I Need It?

Logitech Download Assistant is a software designed to find and update drivers for Logitech devices installed in your system. Its job is to keep those software updated so that you have the best possible experience while using Logitech devices.

However, the software itself is not critical or essential to the functioning of your computer or Logitech devices in any form. If you don’t need it, you can safely remove or uninstall it.

How Do I Remove Logitech Options From My Mac?

Unlike a regular app, you cannot remove Logitech options from your Mac by dragging it to the Trash. Follow the steps below to completely remove Logitech options from your Mac.