This year during CES 2020, we have seen many branded cases from Thermaltake, Lian Li, and more. There were exceptionally good cases from Thermaltake like the AH T600 Full Tower Case. But the Distrocase 350P was of another class. Taking inspiration from its brother Thermaltake P3, the Thermaltake Distrocase 350P is a modular case with tons of upgradability.

The Mid-Tower chassis has an in-built distro block on the back of the case. The case may look simple, but the simplicity of the visuals are to die for. The Thermaltake Distrocase 350P is a water cooler enthusiasts dream case. It has an open case design allowing for tons of modification.

We are eager to see the case getting released this year. Q2 of 2020 has already passed, and the actual release date hasn’t been announced yet. So what can we truly expect from the Distrocase 350P?

The Distrocase 350P – An Open Case for Water Cooling Enthusiasts

The Distrocase is a mid-tower case featuring a distro block on the back of the case. The tempered glass is glued to the distro block. The distro block on the back is the eye-catching feature of the case. The large distro block looks to hold tons of coolant inside it.

The tempered glass above the distro block does the heavy lifting for the chassis. The motherboard tray, PSU chamber, and the supports rods all go through the tempered glass back. The thick glass can hold the weight of the whole system but is fragile at the same time.

The Distro Block features tons of mounting holes for the tube, opening tons of possibilities for the tubing layout. The case also features 48 RGB LEDs for better lighting customizability. The Lights even support Amazon Alexa.

Technical Specifications Type: Mid-Tower ATX

Motherboard Support: ITX, M-ATX, ATX

Dimension: 567 x 333 x 490 mm(DWH)

Max GPU Length: 320mm

CPU Cooler Height: 130mm

Max PSU Length: 200mm

Weight: 17.78Kgs

Internal Bays: 2 x 2.5 inch accessible, 4 x 2.5 inch hidden

Expansions Slot: 6

Front I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 3.5 mm Audio Combo Port

Other: Tempered Glass Panel

Front Fans: 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm

Rear Fans: N/A

Top Fans: N/A

Bottom Fans: N/A

Side Fans: 1 x 360mm or 1 x 240mm or 1 x 120mm

Dust Filter: N/A

RGB: Yes

Damping: No

As for the cooling, during CES, we were able to see a 360mm radiator on the front of the case. The front of the case has no tempered glass, so the radiator fans are exposed to an open cooling design. There have been talks for additional radiator support on the bottom or the left.

The radiator on the bottom looks impossible. Adding the radiator on the sides is do-able, but you will need to remove the left tempered glass of the case. Thermaltake includes a D5 pump attached to the case. The pre-attach pump is powerful enough to maintain water flow in the custom loop.

The case supports a full-size ATX motherboard and fits a 320mm long GPU. The case has featured a PSU chamber on the bottom. The Motherboard Tray and the tempered glass have enough clearance to fit a 3.5 inch HDD and cable manage the whole system.

The case features two easily accessible SSD cages and four hidden HDD cages. The modularity of the case allows for the easy installation of hardware. The I/O is relatively limited with 2 x USB 3.0 port, 2 x USB 2.0 port, and a single headphone combo jack.

The expansion port is modular, too; the expansion port can be vertically mounted or shifted to the standard horizontal position.

Thermaltake includes the RGB Hub in this case. They are also introducing their TT RGB plus and neon maker software with this release. The case will also support Razer Chroma RGB 1: 1 synchronization with the peripherals.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing of the Distrocase 350P hasn’t been announced yet. It might fall around the price point of $500 to $600. The Thermaltake Distrocase 350P is a unique case considering its modularity and inbuilt water-cooling hardware. It will be competing with open cases like AH T600, View P3, Lian-Li PC05, Cougar Conquer, and more.

We are still in murky water as the Thermaltake hasn’t announced the release date of the case. Thermaltake set the release date for Q2 of 2020. But we are eagerly waiting for the release date and pricing of the case.

AMD and Nvidia are releasing new hardware for this year, and Thermaltake might jump on the bandwagon and announce the chassis then and there. Till then, all we can do is wait.