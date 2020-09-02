Thermaltake announced that they are launching its new Versa T35 Tempered glass case, the latest Mid-Tower case entry in Thermaltake’s arsenal. The case has a tempered glass side panel, PSU chamber, and lots of RGB. There are tons of practical features for your next build.

Technical Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Motherboard Support: ITX, M-ATX, ATX

Dimension: 416 x 210 x 480 mm(DWH)

Max GPU Length: 300mm

CPU Cooler Height: 150mm

Max PSU Length: 160mm(With HDD Rack), 200mm(Without HDD Rack)

Weight: 6.65 kg

Internal Bays: 2 x 3.5“ or 2.5” (HDD Rack); 2 x 2.5” (HDD Bracket)

Expansions Slot: 7

Front I/O: 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HD Audio

Other: Tempered Glass Panel

Front Fans: 2 x 200mm, 3 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm

Rear Fans: 1 x 120mm

Top Fans: 2 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm

Bottom Fans: N/A

Side Fans: N/A

Dust Filter: Yes

RGB: Yes

Damping: No

The Mid-tower case is the premium version of the Versa T25. The case front panel is split apart with plastic with features 2 x ARGB lighting. It just provides 2 RGB light to the front of the case, a mere difference.

The case supports up to an ATX motherboard with support for the water cooling. The exterior of the case looks awesome with a 4mm thick tempered glass on the side. The tool-less installation of the side panel is a bonus. The easily removable side panel allows for a better building experience.

The Versa T35 comes with a single 120mm rear fan. The I/O is fairly modest with 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HD Audio. We expected to see a USB Type-C connector on top. Thermaltake featured seven expansion slot on the Versa T35, but no support for the vertical expansion slot.

Talking about the inside, the Versa T35 comes with a PSU shroud on the bottom. The case fits 160mm PSU naturally. But if you remove a drive cage, it fits up to a 200mm PSU. There are two drive cages in the case that support a total of 6 3.5′ inch disk drives.

As for the cooling, the case at the front supports 2 x 200mm fans on front. The bigger fans ensure better intake but can be swapped out with 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm fans. The top supports 2 x 140mm fans on top. The T35 has generous fan support.

Water-cooling enthusiasts can also wave a great sigh. The case supports a maximum of 360mm radiator at the front and 240mm radiator at the top. There are tons of space building a great gaming PC or a workstation.

Pricing and Availability

There is still no pricing available for the Versa T35. Thermaltake might offer up the Versa T35 Mid-Tower for under $90. The Versa T35 is just a small step up from the Versa T25. The RGB on the front of the case is excellent but doesn’t increase the case’s beauty.

Of course, you can configure the lighting using Thermaltake’s software, but adding an RGB strip on the front won’t call for a significant price hike.But the RGB isn’t a step up in aesthetic, so the Versa T25 should be your first choice if you are looking to Versa series case.

Forking up a few dollars for 2 RGB strips isn’t reasonable. Thermaltake, please don’t call it a new Versa T35 by adding an RGB strip on the front of Versa T25.