Safari displays “This Connection is Not Private” message as a warning that the webpage they’re requesting to access may be vulnerable to trackers.

Although you can bypass this error from Show Details > visit this website, you may only proceed if you trust the website. If you frequently run into this or a similar error, there may be other causes triggering this issue. Some of the probable reasons behind the error messages are as follows:

Connected to Public WiFi Expired or Invalid SSL Certificate Incorrectly Configured System Date and Time Cache Memory Antivirus Firewall

How to Fix This Connection is Not Private on Safari?

Depending on the nature of your issue, your fixes are simple. You can start by checking the protocol on your address bar. If an older protocol like HTTP is in use, this is why Safari mostly probably triggered this error message.

Switch to a Private Network

If you’re enjoying free WiFi in public, your private information including credit card details and your internet activity is left vulnerable. Safari may pop this trigger message up warning you about the potential harm it could bring you.

Connect to a private network and refresh your browser (F5). For public places, it is best if you use your mobile data for an internet connection.

Use Incognito Mode

Many users have noticed that Safari does not display this warning in incognito mode. This is because you can anonymously browse through the internet in incognito mode, keeping your personal information hidden.

On Mac

Launch Safari. Head to File > New Private Window.

Navigate to the website from the new window.

iPhone/iPad

Open Safari. Press and hold the Tabs button. Choose Private.



Delete SSL Certificates

You can delete the root certificates from the Keychain access for Mac and from the Settings app for iPhone. When you delete an SSL certificate, any issue related to the certificate is resolved when you revisit the website.

On Mac

Open Finder (⌘+Space). Head to Application > Utilities.

Select KeyChain Access then head to Certificates.

Locate and select the root certificate you wish to remove. Select Edit > Delete.

On iPhone/iPad

Launch the Settings app. Tap on General > VPN & Device Management.

Choose your profile then tap on More Details. Select your certificate then remove it.

Set System Date and Time to Automatic

When you improperly configure your system date and time, your device will have an issue connecting to the internet servers. It is possible that your system isn’t receiving information about a website’s security, triggering this error message. You can try to set the system date and time to automatic to solve the issue.

On Mac

Launch Apple Menu > System Preferences. Head to Date & Time.

Click on the padlock in the bottom-left corner. Check the box next to Set date and time automatically.



On iPhone/iPad

Launch Settings > General. Head to Date & Time.

Toggle on the slider next to Set Automatically.



Set Proxy Discovery to Automatic

There could be an issue with the way you’ve manually configured the proxy settings. The proxy settings could be blocking your access to web pages that do not meet the level of security you have configured.

You can try setting Proxy Discovery to Automatic on your mac and see if it resolves your issue.

Launch Apple Menu > System Preferences.

Head to Network.

Choose a network service from your right. Choose a network service from your right then select Advanced.

Head to the Proxies tab, then enable Auto proxy discovery.



Clear Cache Memory on Safari

Although cache memory helps your access websites faster, they can sometimes go corrupt. When cache memory goes corrupt, Safari might have issues accessing the security information of the website.

On Mac

Launch Safari. From the menu bar, click Safari > Preferences.

Head to the Privacy tab. In the Cookies and website data section, select Manage Website Data.

Select Remove All.



On iPhone/iPad

Open the Settings app. Scroll down to locate and select Safari.

Select Clear History and Website Data.

Confirm your action by tapping Clear History and Data.

Disable Third-party Antivirus

A third-party antivirus could be responsible for blocking certain websites from the Safari browser. You can try disabling the antivirus and check if the issue is resolved. If you need help turning off the antivirus, visit the program’s official site to learn more about how you can disable the firewall.

Use a Different Browser

If you’re looking to browse something quickly, you can try visiting the website on different web browsers. You can use other trusted browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge.