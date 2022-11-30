7 Ways to Fix ‘Thread Stuck in Device Driver’ BSOD Error in Windows

The “THREAD STUCK IN DEVICE DRIVER” error occurs when a device driver process or thread gets stuck in a spinlock. This Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error may also show the bugcheck stop code 0x000000EA .

It usually occurs due to issues with the graphics card or graphics card driver. One of the reasons is the incompatibility between the dedicated and the integrated GPUs. However, damaged GPU devices or incompatible BIOS versions are also other possible causes.

How to Fix “THREAD STUCK IN DEVICE DRIVER” BSOD Error?

Disable Overclocking

The first thing you should do is disable overclocking, especially GPU overclocking. If you are providing more input voltage to the GPU or CPU than it can handle, the device won’t work properly. It can cause various BSOD errors, including this one.

If you overclocked through the BIOS, you can reset your BIOS to revert the changes. The best way to do so is through the BIOS/UEFI interface and the motherboard jumper. You can also remove and then re-insert the CMOS battery, but some motherboards also have a backup CMOS. So, other methods are always better.

If you overclocked your devices using an application, you can simply use the app again to revert the changes or disable the overclocked settings.

Update Graphics Drivers

Since issues with the graphics drivers mainly cause this error, you need to make sure your drivers are fully updated. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Type devmgmt.msc and press Enter to open the Device Manager.

Expand Display adapters and right-click on your graphics card. Click Update driver and then Search automatically for drivers.

Update all your graphics device drivers in the same way.

We also recommend visiting our comprehensive guide on How to Update Graphics Driver if you encounter any issues with the process.

Reinstall Graphics Driver

If you already have the latest version of the drivers, reinstalling it should resolve any bugs in the software as long as the original driver files do not have any issues. Since they are graphics drivers, rather than uninstalling and then reinstalling them, it’s better to download the installer for those driver versions and run them to perform this task.

You can find the installers on the official websites of the device manufacturer. Or you may also be able to find them on your motherboard’s official website.

If doing so doesn’t work, we recommend using the Display Driver Uninstaller to completely remove the dedicated graphics driver and then reinstall it again from the official website.

Rollback Graphics Driver

It is also possible that the latest driver version is not fully compatible with your graphics device or your system. In such cases, you usually encounter the issue after a system or driver updates. So, if reinstalling the driver doesn’t work, you need to roll back the driver to resolve the issue until further updates are available. To do so,

Open the Device Manager. Expand Display adapters and double-click on your graphics card. Go to the Driver tab and check the Driver date. If it is recent, click on Roll Back Driver.

Enter any reason and select OK.

Alternatively, you can download the previous driver version of your Graphics Card and install it while ignoring any prompts that say your system already has a newer version. Then, it’s better to disable automatic driver updates to prevent the buggy drivers from installing again. To do so,

Download the wushowhide.diagcab tool from Microsoft. Run the program and select Next and then Hide Updates.

Look for the buggy driver update. Check it and click Next.

Analyze Minidump File

While the graphics cards or drivers are usually responsible, you may also encounter this error due to issues with other devices. If you have multiple GPUs, you may also want to narrow down which one is the source of the error.

You can figure out the exact culprit by analyzing the minidump file created by the BSOD crash. Here’s how you can do so:

Download and install Microsoft WinDbg Preview from Microsoft Store. Open the app as administrator. You can search on the Search bar (Win + S) and right-click on the app to find the option.

Press Ctrl + D to load the minidump. Go to %windir%\Minidump ,select the latest minidump, and click Open. Type !analyze -v on the WinDbg terminal at the bottom and press Enter to start the analysis. If the terminal is missing, go to View on the menu and select Command.

After the analysis is complete, search for MODULE_NAME and probably caused by to determine the cause.

Search for the file on the internet to know which driver or software component it indicates if you don’t know already. Then, you can update the device driver or reinstall it or roll it back to troubleshoot the issue.

Update or Downgrade BIOS

If you started experiencing the issue after updating your BIOS, the latest BIOS version may not be fully compatible with your system and devices. It is especially probable if you are using older hardware, including older graphics cards. In such cases, you need to downgrade the BIOS.

On the other hand, if you installed a new graphics card or other devices on your system but have older BIOS, they will not be compatible and cause the issue. You need to update your BIOS in this scenario.

To downgrade the BIOS,

First, check your BIOS version and date using the steps below: Open Run.

Type msinfo32 and press Enter to open System Information .

and press Enter to open . Look for the BIOS Version/Date and SMBIOS Version.

If the BIOS date is very recent and corresponds to the time you started encountering the issue, download an earlier BIOS installer from the official website of your BaseBoard Manufacturer. Then, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions.

Similarly, to update your BIOS, you can check whether later versions are available on the manufacturer’s website and install it in the same way. You can also refer to our dedicated guide on How to Update BIOS Safely for more detailed information.

Replace Graphics Card

If you were not able to resolve the issue with all the previous methods, your device is likely failing. If the minidump analysis did not show that other devices are responsible, you need to replace your graphics card. Similarly, if other components are the cause, you need to replace their hardware devices instead.

We recommend taking your computer to a hardware repair centre or any expert to replace the faulty device. However, if you are skilled with such tasks, you can also do it yourself.