A major leak surfaced on Twitter, hinting at a new Huawei laptop.

It has not been long since Huawei launched updates to the MateBook. And this leak hints that a new update might be in the pipeline.

_rogame linked a new UserBenchmark entry for a Huawei device in their Twitter thread. The device named XXXX EULD-WXX9 comes with a Core i7-1160G7 CPU.

[Userbenchmark] Huawei TigerLake laptop XXXX EULD-WXX9-PCB

> i7-1160G7

> 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

> 3:2 screen with resolution of 3000×2000https://t.co/6Eoi31SO0v — _rogame (@_rogame) September 25, 2020

The benchmark test of the device shows that it has a score of 83% in desktop-related performance. The benchmark in terms of gaming is at 21%. The device offers a resolution of 3000×2000 on a 3:2 screen. This resolution is a hallmark of the 2020 MateBook X.

The device has 16GB LPDDR4 RAM that will allow it to perform smoothly. Software development and batch photo editing/processing will run smoothly. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1160G7 CPU with Quanta(152D 1312) 1GB GPU. The device features a 512GB Toshiba SSD.

_rogame shared a link to the performance results uploaded by a Taiwanese user and insists that it is by Huawei.