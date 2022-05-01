With over 1 billion users worldwide, TikTok is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media of the current time. It has become a great source of entertainment where anyone can watch and post a video.

However, like all the other apps, TikTok also faces issues and problems from time to time. Such issues can hinder the user experiences. One such issue is TikTok not working.

While no company wants its users to face troubles with their products, sometimes it’s inevitable.

If the problem or issue is within the app itself, you can’t do much about it other than waiting for the company to fix it. But if anything on your device or other things is causing the issue, you can try out some fixes to solve the problem.

If you’re also facing the issue of TikTok not working, then this article can be helpful for you.

Why Is My TikTok Not Working?

Due to excessive or corrupted caches

App malfunction

Network problems

Server issues

Country-wide Ban

Account specific issues

Uninstalled updates Some of the reasons why TikTok might not be working on your device are:

How to Fix it?

As there are various reasons why your TikTok is not working, there are also many solutions to the problem. If you’re facing trouble with TikTok, try the fixes below.

Restart Your App or Your Device

Sometimes temporary issues or bugs can cause the app not to function properly. These minor issues can be solved by simply restarting the app or the device.

Exit the app and close the tab from the background. Now open the app again. If doing so does not solve the issue, go ahead and reboot your phone.

Rebooting your phone will restart the services and resources anew.

Closing unnecessary applications running in the background and clean memory ensures a smooth operation of the app.

Check Your Internet Connection

As you know, TikTok requires an internet connection to work. Hence, having no internet connection or an unstable network connection can result in the app not working. In such cases, the videos will keep loading without playing, or the same video keeps playing on loop.

Make sure your device has a proper connection to the internet. Check if you’re connected to the wifi or cellular data.

If you’re in a corporate environment the app itself maybe banned by the network administrator. In such a case try switching to the cellular network.

Update the App

Updates usually come with fixes for bugs and issues related to the older versions. Sometimes they also include added features or changes that help make the app better.

Whereas not installing new updates can cause various issues within the app.

So, if your TikTok app is not working, it might be because you haven’t updated it to a newer version.

Head to the Google PlayStore or AppStore, if you’re an iPhone user, and check for any available updates.

You can also turn on the auto-update apps option (if not already) to make sure your apps are always updated as soon as the updates arrive.

Check the Server’s Status

Trouble in the Tiktok’s server can cause the app to not work on multiple devices.

In recent events, there were cases of Tiktok users facing issues of the app not working on their device.

Open the app on your friends or families’ devices to see if the app is working on their devices or not. Or you can go to a browser and log in to tiktok.com and see if it is working fine.

If the app is not working anywhere, then the reason might be a server issue. In such a case, there’s nothing you can do about it. Just wait for the company to solve the problem with the server. It usually takes somewhere from a few minutes to a few hours.

Use a VPN

Countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have banned TikTok regarding privacy and security-related issues.

If your country also falls under this list, that might be why TikTok is not working on your device.

But if you really can’t imagine your life without TikTok, then you can try moving out of your country, or you could just use a VPN instead.

A VPN masks your device’s location and identity, protecting your network and data from harmful entities, such as your nosy neighbor (Just kidding). This allows you to browse the internet without anyone monitoring your activity.

Hence, you can use a VPN to avoid restrictions by virtually shifting your device’s location to another country or region.

Clear App Cache

Every app stores caches, which are temporary files used to make the app work faster and more efficiently. But too many caches or corrupted caches can cause the app to hang, crash or even stop working.

Fortunately, you can clear those caches, and it won’t cause any issues either.

To clear the app caches of TikTok, go through the steps below:

Open the TikTok app on your device. Go to Profile. Tap on the Options icon on the top-right corner Under “CACHE & CELLULAR DATA,” tap on “Fee up space.” Tap on the Clear button corresponding to Cache

You can also use your device settings to clear the caches. To do so, follow the steps below as respective to your device:

Android

Open Settings Go to Applications and choose TikTok Go to Storage and tap on Clear cache

iPhone

Open Settings and tap on General Head to the Storage section Find and select TikTok Tap on the Offload App

Reinstall the App

If none of the above methods worked for you, try reinstalling the application altogether.

To reinstall the app, first, you need to uninstall it from your device. Long press the TikTok app icon on the home screen and tap on X (iPhone) or Uninstall (Android) and confirm.

After uninstalling the app, head over to the AppStore or PlayStore and download the app again. This will automatically install the latest version of the app on your device. Hence, if you’re facing trouble updating the app, this method can be really useful.

Contact Support

If the issue is not resolved even after reinstalling the app, there might be some issue with your account.

There’s nothing you can do about it except contact support. They might be able to identify the cause of your problem and solve it.

To contact the customer support, follow the steps below:

Open the TikTok app Go to your profile and click the options icon on the top right corner Under Support, tap on Report a Problem Choose the topic relevant to your problem or search for an issue manually

You can also contact the support directly via TikTok Creator Marketplace.