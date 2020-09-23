A new leak claims that Apple’s upcoming lineup features the tiniest 2020 iPhone. The new iPhone devices are expected to be revealed next month.

From speculations so far, we have four new iPhone devices set for release this year. The new iPhone 12 is likely to host two Pro variants. A new leak on Twitter suggests that one of the four variants in a “mini” model of the new iPhone. The tweet says that the devices will be called: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The product names were listed on Twitter by the user L0vetodream. The leaker is known for being correct more often than not.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

Previous rumors of the upcoming devices say that the four variants’ largest phone will be 6.7 inches long. iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to be the largest among the four phones. The Pro version and the iPhone 12 will have 6.1-inch screens. One of the key differences between these two is the camera module. The Pro version is expected to have a tiple-lens setup at the back along with a LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 12 only has a dual-lens setup.

The iPhone 12 mini is said to have a 5.4-inch screen making it the smallest amongst the four variants. The mini version of the iPhone 12 is expected to share an iPhone 4 inspired design. This is Apple’s tiniest flagship phone yet. The current smallest flagship iPhone is the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.

It might feature a small, narrow notch at the top, resting on a thin bezel. Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a note suggesting a similar indication. The notch is narrower than what we are used to seeing on modern iPhone models. A 5.4-inch screen leaves Apple with a tight space to fit in all necessary information. Maybe this is why the device has a narrower notch.

All four iPhone 12 are believed to have OLED displays and to be powered by the Apple A14 chip. All four devices are expected to support 5G cellular networking. Speculations suggest that the devices will not ship with bundled earbuds and chargers. This move will probably help boost the sales of Apple’s AirPods range. The public’s reaction to this move is highly anticipated.

Lets quickly talk about the expected price tag on these phones. The iPhone 12 mini might start from $649 while the iPhone 12 may start from $749. The cheapest iPhone Pro model is likely to be priced at $999. And the Pro variant may start from $1,099.

Apple ran off another tangent this year with its releases. Unlike the past, new iPhones were not launched in September. However, in a recent event, Apple launched a new Apple Watch and a new iPad Air. Apple also announced its Apple One subscriptions in the event. This subscription bundles multiple Apple services into one package. The new iPhones are expected to be unveiled at a yet-to-be-announced October event.

As we inch closer to the reveal date, we will keep you updated in case of any news or leaks.