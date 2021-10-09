As mAs much as I enjoy digital art and the assistance that procreate provides, there are some limitations to it that I simply cannot overcome. Procreate’s biggest flaw is that it’s only available for iOS. The app itself is built explicitly for the iPad and is best used with an Apple Pen. This means that all us Windows users with Wacom tablets and Surface devices are left in the dust.

But fear not, for here are 14 alternative digital art apps that you can run on your Windows machine.

Top 14 Procreate Alternatives for Windows

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. Price: Subscription from $22/month, Discounts for Students and Businesses

Adobe Illustrator is one of the most popular drawing apps available for Windows. It is feature-rich, which is to be expected since it falls under the vast Adobe Creative umbrella. Adobe is a giant in the digital art industry and always has top-notch products. Illustrator, therefore, comes with a plethora of exclusive brushes and media types to use.

Pros: Extensive brush library

Very feature-rich, great for power users

Cloud storage support

Access to custom plugins and brushes Cons: Pricing structure

Slow and bulky

Complete feature list can only be taken advantage of by professionals

Overall, Adobe Illustrator is a solid contender and one of the best choices for digital art programs, provided you can deal with the extravagant costs.

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Corel Corporation

Corel Corporation Price: One-time payment of $359, upgrade from previous versions available from $189

Corel Painter is a giant in the digital art community, akin to the likes of Adobe. Starting from 1991 as Fractal Design Painter, Corel has been at the forefront of digital painting and illustrating since its beginning. However, its status as one of the flagships of digital design also brings forth its central flaw, the price.

Pros: Large selection of brushes and tools

Suitable for heavy productions

Closely related to Photoshop

Experts will feel right at home Cons: Steep price

Slow processing

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Serif Europe

Serif Europe Price: One-time payment of $54.99

Affinity Designer is a part of the Affinity Trinity, with Affinity Photo and Affinity Publisher. Affinity Designer itself is a vector-based product with raster features. So, it is more fine-tuned for vector graphics than its competitors.

Pros: Amazing vector engine

Good for logo design

A steal for its price Cons: Lack of proper warp and stretch features

Relatively barebones feature list

Doesn’t support custom plugins

Affinity Designer is a solid choice for artists who want a reliable app to do vector graphics in, but it falls short of its competition when raster graphics are concerned.

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Ambient Design

Ambient Design Price: One-time payment of $79 for the full version, $29.90 for the Lite version

ArtRage is a painting app fitted to be used on a computer. It caters itself to artists moving into the digital world without losing the nuances of their medium. By being realism-focused, it approaches the digital art world differently from the rest of its competitors.

Pros: Good canvas rendering

Realistic paint simulation

Simple and minimal interface

Cheap and effective Cons: Lacks in other areas except painting

Confusing UI for power users

Performance issues on slower systems

ArtRage is a fantastic beginning into the world of digital painting, but digital-exclusive artists might find its niche a bit lackluster.

License: Proprietary Freeware

Proprietary Freeware Developers: Autodesk

Autodesk Price: Free

Autodesk’s entry into the digital artistry world has been significant. Initially, it was available as a freeware app with paid features. However, Sketchbook eventually integrated its extensive brush library from the Pro version into the free version. This change is something I wish many apps would follow.

Pros: Great at architecture

Beginner-friendly

Pro version features are available for free

A user-favorite since its beginning Cons: Not suitable for detailed graphics

Less focus on painting

No Infinite Canvas

With its beginner-friendly UI, focus on simplicity, and no cost, Sketchbook is one of the best apps to get started on the journey to being a digital artist.

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Celsys

Celsys Price: One-time payment of $49.99 for the full version, $212 for the EXtended version

Clip Studio Paint is a digital art app focused on 2D drawings and animations. It is optimized for drawing and painting, which makes this app a favorite for comic book artists.

Pros: Fine animation control and model posing

Unmatched brush customization

Unique feature list Cons: Expensive if you want the EX version

Challenging to use outside of illustration

Bad UI design

If you’re looking into drawing and comic-book-style animations, Clip Studio Paint is an industry favorite.

License: Open Source Freeware

Open Source Freeware Developers: The Inkscape Project and community

The Inkscape Project and community Price: Free

Inkscape is to Adobe Illustrator, as GIMP is to Photoshop. Inkscape is a free and open-source software designed to mimic use cases of its more expensive counterparts from Adobe and Corel. Inkscape has always been a reliable alternative to Illustrator since its beginning.

Pros: Robust raster engine

Feature-rich and great for extensive use

Community-driven and supported

Large selection of extra brushes and plugins Cons: Unpolished when compared to the big names

Steep learning curve

Somewhat buggy

Inkscape is an excellent choice for expert illustrators who don’t want to spend a lot of money on their digital art app.

License: GNU GPL, Open Source Freeware

GNU GPL, Open Source Freeware Developers: Krita Foundation, KDE

Krita Foundation, KDE Price: Free

Krita is another standard free alternative to large illustrator programs. It has a large community that helps support it and maintain for people interested in digital art. Krita is a big name in this community’s Open Source Freeware section and is the primary tool of many online artists.

Pros: Requires no license cost

Supports a large number of formats

Low memory and CPU utilization Cons: Lags when working on a large canvas with multiple layers

No picture retouching tools

Text tool is inconvenient

With extensive brush support and freedom of license, Krita continues to be the first and only tool many young artists end up using.

License: Proprietary Freeware

Proprietary Freeware Developers: TopHatch Inc.

TopHatch Inc. Price: Free with in-app purchases

Concepts is an already popular app in the iOS and Mac communities. It recently released a Windows Store version packed with features from its other releases while including a few Microsoft exclusive features.

Pros: Great performance

Massive toolset and feature-list

Support for Microsoft Surface Dial Cons: Riddled with microtransactions

Difficult to get used to

The Concepts App is an iOS mainstay testing its waters with the Microsoft Store version, and it seems to be doing well too, except for the awful “in-app purchase”-based pricing scheme.

License: Proprietary Freeware

Proprietary Freeware Developers: PGN

PGN Price: Free

FireAlpaca is a newcomer to the Open Source Freeware world of image editors and digital painting tools. It is a Japanese product made for basic sketching and illustration. Don’t let its cute mascot fool you though, FireAlpaca is rising to be one of the better free alternatives to Procreate.

Pros: Good community tutorials

Simple, convenient UI

System-efficient and light

Good brush stabilization and settings Cons: Lacks many features standard in other applications

No advanced editing

New, and lacks polish

While FireAlpaca lacks many things to be a true competitor of the likes of Adobe, it is a humble app that is free and easy to use.

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Xade Software AB

Xade Software AB Price: One-time payment of $39

While being relatively new, Leonardo prides itself on being the prime tool for painters in particular. The app is still in its beta stage and is cheaper than its competition for this reason.

Pros: Infinite canvas

No 3rd party apps required to have on-screen shortcuts

Smooth 60fps frame rate and brush performance Cons: Resolution stuck at 72 pixels per inch, no matter the size of the canvas

Does not have a text tool

Internal screen recording option is not available

Buggy

Picking up a copy of Leonardo helps support its developers, and its lesser price might be able to make up for its lack of polish.

License: Proprietary Freeware

Proprietary Freeware Developers: MediBang Inc

MediBang Inc Price: Free

MediBang Paint Pro is a small community-driven tool built to fill the smaller niches of illustration. Great for quick sketches and easy to get into, MediBang Paint is an excellent choice for newcomers and amateurs of digital painting.

Pros: Easy to use minimalistic interface

Layers can be easily added and manipulated

Stable and error-free program

Cloud support Cons: Requires a Medibang account to access all the features

Limited to 3 GB of space

Premium version available with locked brush features

It won’t tread on the big giants of digital illustration, but MediBang Paint fills its niche as a cloud-driven choice for quick sketches.

License: Open Source Freeware

Open Source Freeware Developers: MyPaint Project and Community

MyPaint Project and Community Price: Free

MyPaint is a beginner-friendly painting tool with exceptional support for Wacom-based tablets. It is a simple program constantly being worked on by its community, adding more and more features with each release.

Pros: Simple and easy to use

Easy blend between colors

A free, open-source tool Cons: Needs constant upgrades

Occasional brush lag

Tools are not scalable

It’s not Krita, but MyPaint is simple, light, and free. Pick it up if you have a Wacom tablet and are only looking for some light illustration.

License: Proprietary

Proprietary Developers: Systemax Software Development

Systemax Software Development Price: One-time payment of $50.81

PaintTool SAI is an old piece of illustration software that has been around since 2004. It is helpful if you have an older Intel computer, as SAI excels in this department. Apart from that, it is quickly getting outdated.

Pros: Customizable brushes and tools

Runs great on older hardware

Responsive towards pressure and movement of the pen Cons: Can only work under RGB model. CMYK model is not an option

Memory issues when working with big files

Lacks text and vector tools

Without any updates in the last four years, maybe it will be better to look forward to PaintTool SAI 2 than to purchase this archaic piece of software from ye olde times.

FAQs

Will Procreate Ever Be Available in Windows?

It seems highly unlikely that Procreate will have a windows version. The app is catered to the iOS environment, and no plans have been announced that suggest that they are working on a windows version.

Do I Need a Tablet to Do Digital Illustration?

While a tablet is convenient and a must-have once you’re experienced, there is no harm in using your mouse to learn the basics of digital illustration. A lot of the apps mentioned above support mouse drawing.

Should I Spend a Lot of Money on Digital Illustration Apps?

Don’t spend a lot of money if you do not know what you will do with the app’s features. A lot of painting apps are free to get started. Eventually, you can move to the paid apps with specific niches when you want some advanced features. Finally, when you are an expert in the field, you can look towards the field’s biggest names.