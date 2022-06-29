How to Fix Touchscreen Not Working on Android and iPhone?

Is your phone screen acting unusual? Is it flickering and flashing? Or does the touch function select something else when you tap on a specific area?

A touchscreen suddenly not working can happen due to a variety of reasons. So, without further ado, let’s dive in to learn why the touchscreen is not working on either Android or iPhone and how to fix it.

Why Is My Touchscreen Not Working?

The two fundamental reasons for a touchscreen not working on a phone are hardware issues and software issues. Now, let’s look into more detail on such issues.

Static Charge Buildup

A static charge is when the negative and the positive charges are not in balance. It’s natural for our phone screens to have a lot of static charge buildup due to us using them very often.

Additionally, changes in the environment, like cold, wind, or heat can also encourage static charge on your phone. Another reason your phone has a lot of static charges is when it comes in contact with other items, like woolen clothes, hair, or aluminum foil.

So, when you touch your phone screen, the static charge can spread static electricity signals to some vulnerable electrical components. As a result, the touchscreen can stop working.

Dead Pixels

Did you know that even the pixels on your screen have a lifetime? Depending on your phone model, you get anywhere from hundreds of thousands to several million touches. After the expected lifetime ends, the pixels can stop responding, and the touchscreen stops working.

Virus/Malware

Potential malware from a suspicious app on your phone can also result in the touchscreen not responding. This is because the virus can attack all or if not most of the phone’s internal components and system.

So, if the touch screen is behaving abnormally, like lagging, freezing, and working only for a few seconds, malicious apps can be one of the reasons.

Water Damage and Corrosion

Any other element, like water between your touch and the screen, can act as an obstacle, preventing the touchscreen from responding properly. If your phone had recently suffered water damage, it could be one of the reasons your touchscreen is lagging.

Similarly, if you had left your phone on its own for a long time after water damage, your phone could be experiencing corrosion. This is when the internal hardware components on your phone slowly start to decay after not using the phone for a prolonged time. The touchscreen not working can simply be one of its symptoms.

Physical Damage

Although it’s pretty self-explanatory, any physical damage to your phone screen can lead to a problematic touch screen. This is because the damage can cause the pixels on your screen to be dead. As a result, the touch signals on your phone screen can stop becoming receptive.

Old Screen Protector

Having a screen protector on your phone for a very long time can lead to dirt buildup, which can degrade the quality of your touchscreen. Especially if the tempered glass is very old and has a lot of scratches, the touchscreen can stop working properly.

How to Fix Touchscreen Not Working on Android and iPhone?

Before we explore the solutions, we suggest trying out some basic fixes. Take off the screen protector. Then, clean the screen’s surface with a microfiber cloth to remove excess dirt off your phone screen. If you find some moisture or water droplets in any area of your phone, use a cotton swab to dry it.

Once you’ve made sure the screen is clean, we can proceed to test the touchscreen. We can now move on to other solutions:

Reboot Phone

One of the easy fixes you can try is rebooting your phone. This is because sometimes app or system bugs can lead to your touchscreen crashing or not responding. So, restarting your phone will reset all background processes and help fix minor glitches.

On Android: If you can’t tap on the screen to select the Restart option, keep holding down the Power button for a few seconds to turn it off. It’s helpful to remember that the methods to force restart your Android phone may vary depending on the brand.

On iPhone: To force restart an iPhone without touching the screen, follow these steps. Hold and let go of the volume up button. Then, hold down and let go of the volume down button until you can see the Apple logo on the screen. If your iPhone model is 7 or earlier, you’ll need to follow different methods to force restart your iPhone.

Along with rebooting your phone, you can also remove your SIM card, memory cards, and such. Doing so can help your phone to restart properly. Now, you can try and check if the touchscreen is starting to work again.

Clear Static Charge

To remove any static charge buildup on your phone, you can simply use a humidifier in your room. It’s also best to always moisturize your hands gently before using your phone. However, make sure not to over-moisturize your hands. Another option to neutralize static charge on your phone is by using a product, like a static eliminator.

Uninstall Malicious Apps Using a PC

Since viruses can also affect the phone screen, we recommend deleting suspicious apps. You can easily do this using a computer. Simply connect your phone to your PC using a USB cable.

Access all the existing apps on your phone and delete the ones you believe carry the virus. Besides that, also check and delete any suspicious documents you recently downloaded.

Update Software On a Computer

It’s a good idea to update the software on your phone to eliminate any bugs or glitches and fix the touchscreen error. Whether you use an Android or an iPhone, you can update their OS version using a computer.

On Android:

Typically, you’ll need third-party apps to update the software of your phone. For example, you can use the Smart Switch app for all Samsung phones. Here’s an example of how you can use it to update your OS version.

Install Samsung Smart Switch for Mac or Windows. Connect your phone to your computer using a data cable and open the Smart Switch app. When opening the app, you’ll get a message to update your phone if there are any software updates available.

Click on Update to proceed.

On iPhone:

Similarly, you can use iTunes to update your iOS version. Here’s how you can do it:

Connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cable and open iTunes. If there’s an update available, iTunes might show you a pop-up message to update your iOS.

But, if you don’t get the message, click on your Device from the top-left corner of the window.

Then, below your iPhone details, click on Summary. Click on Update if there are any software update files available.



Use Google Assistant/Siri

If your phone’s touchscreen is not working, but you need to complete a task on your phone, you can still use voice commands. You can either say “Hello Google” and say a command out loud, like “Set a reminder,” “Call someone,” or “play music.”

On the iPhone, you can use your Siri to assign similar tasks.

Factory Reset Phone

Factory resetting your iPhone data can also help fix an unresponsive touchscreen. However, this method will require you to wipe all of your data.

So, we recommend performing this step only if you already have a backup of your data or if no other solutions are working. Here’s how you can factory reset your phone without touching the phone screen:

On Android:

Put your Android phone into recovery mode by holding down the Volume Down button. Then, hold down the power button until the Android logo appears. You’ll get certain options to select from the screen. Press the Volume buttons to navigate and select Wipe Data/Factory Reset. Press the Power button to proceed. Once you’ve confirmed to delete all user data, the phone will restart.

On iPhone:

You can easily factory reset your iPhone using iCloud on a computer.

Log in to iCloud on a PC and go to the Find iPhone feature.

From the list of devices on top of the screen, select your iPhone.

Below your device information, click on Erase iPhone.

Click on Erase on the pop-up option again to proceed.



Fix Phone Screen at a Repair Center

Finally, if you’re still having issues fixing your touchscreen, it’s best to leave it to a professional. You can take your phone to any local repair center and diagnose the problem. You can also look up some repair services online if it’s more convenient for you.