Transcend has released its latest NAS solution, the SSD250N SSD. The SSD250N is simply your average 2.5” inch solid-state drive explicitly made for the NAS system. The SSD fits in well with home NAS systems and in higher trade market areas keeping in check with daily data reads and writes.

Transcend SSD250N NAS SSD – NAS SSD for Home Networks

The Transcend SSD250N is not your average SSD for your average system. The new NAS SSD is optimally designed for NAS operating systems offering better and higher performance than your average drive.

Not to say it does boast similar specifications to your average SSD. The Transcend SSD260N NAS SSD comes with a built-DRAM cache and 3D NAND flash, delivering the highest IOPS(Input/Output Operations Per Second). The faster IOPS lower the latency of the system effectively speeding up the whole NAS system. The DRAM will ensure the longevity of the SSD.

Dimensions 100 69.85 x 6.8 mm Weight 57 grams Flash Type 3D NAND Flash TLC Capacity 1 TB / 2 TB Sequential Read / Write (CrystalDiskMark) 2 TB to 560/480 MB / s

1 TB to 560/480 MB / s 4K Random Read / Write (IOmeter) 2 TB to 82,000 / 80,000 IOPS

1 TB to 82,000 / 80,000 IOPS Terabytes Written (TBW) 2 TB: 2,000 TBW

1 TB: 1,000 TBW Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) 2,000,000 hours Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) 0.55 (5 years) Technology TRIM & NCQ Command, SMART, DDR3 Dram Cache, Advanced Garbage Collection, DevSleep mode. RAID engine, LPDC coding

The NAS operates 24/7 making putting a lot of stress on the drive. Transcend built the SSD250N like a tank offering 2,000TBW and optimizing the SATA III interface delivering random speeds of up to 82K IOPS. The read and the write speed on the SSD are significant for working on your 4K and 8K video footage or using it as a media center.

The SSD comes with proprietary SSD scope software tailored made to monitor the SSD. The tool includes S.M.A.R.T status, diagnostic scan, secure erase, TRIM enable, health indicator, and firmware update. The SSD250N comes with the advanced RAID engine and LDPC coding to detect and fix data corruption. The LDPC recollects data to release memory blocks prolong the device’s lifespan.

With these features, the Transcend SSD250N 2.5” inch drive is suitable for small businesses doing significant weight lifting. The SSD drive comes in 1 TB and 2 TB capacities covered with a five-year warranty. Transcend is still yet to release the pricing on these SSDs.