It would be easy to simply carry your curated and beloved playlists with you everywhere – even when moving to a new platform like Spotify.

But unfortunately, Apple only makes it seamless to move files only within its ecosystem. As a result, there’s no direct option on the Apple Music app to transfer your playlist to another independent app, like Spotify. However, we can still apply certain techniques to make it work. Let’s learn how to do it.

How to Transfer Apple Music to Spotify?

Since Apple Music doesn’t provide any setting to move your music library to Spotify, we’ll need to opt for importing files locally or third-party apps.

Importing Local Files Using iTunes

Although Apple doesn’t have a direct option, you can use the Local Files setting on Spotify. With this setting, you can freely transfer your playlist from either Apple Music or local folders on your PC. For this method to succeed, ensure your iTunes/Apple Music Library is updated with your desired playlists. Then, you can follow these steps:

On Desktop

Open Spotify and click on your display name in the top-right corner. Go to Settings. Scroll down and slide the toggle for the Show Local Files option to turn it on. Doing so will start displaying any imported files from your PC. Below it, check the section that says, Show Songs From. Now, turn on the toggle for Music Library and your local C drive for iTunes. Then, click on Add a Source.

From the pop-up menu, you can select any local folder that has the songs you want to transer. To select tracks from iTunes, go to Music > iTunes. Go to iTunes Media and then click on OK. Now, open your Spotify and go to Your Library section. Look for a folder named Local Files.

You can find all your imported songs here. If you wish to add any of the imported track to your existing playlists, right-click on it and click on Add to Playlist. Then, select your desired playlist.

Note: Importing songs to Spotify using the Local Files setting may not always work. This is especially true if you don’t have songs in your iTunes library or the song file is not in MP3 or M4P format.

On Mobile

Open Spotify and tap on the Settings icon. Scroll down to the Import option. Below it, turn on the Show Local Audio Files option.

Now, go to Your Library and open the Local Files folder. You can find all your audio files from your phone within it. Later, you can even listen to these files in offline mode.



Note: Spotify only allows you to import local files from your phone if you’re on the premium plan.

Using Third-Party Apps

You can use some helpful apps, like FreeYourMusic, Soundiiz, or Tunemymusic. Apps like these come with various useful features and are easy to use. However, it’s worth noting that these apps can charge you a certain amount of fees.

Out of the most third-party apps, we found FreeYourMusic to be the easiest to use. You can get it on Android, iOS, macOS, and Linux. So, here’s an example of how you can transfer Apple Music to Spotify using this app.

Note: Your private billing data may be at risk while using certain third-party apps. So, we recommend being careful while using them.

Install FreeYourMusic on your phone or your PC. From the homepage, you’ll have the option to select a platform as your source to move your user data. Select Apple Music. On the next page, you can select any destination. Select Spotify. Now, you can select your desired playlists or individual songs. You can also check the total number of your playlists and songs. Once you’ve selected what you want to move, tap on the Begin Transfer option.

After completing the process, you’ll see a message that says, “You have transferred.”

Now, you can go to Spotify and check out your library from Apple Music. If you don’t want to keep following these steps in the future, FreeYourMusic also lets you auto-sync your playlists. However, you can only access it with its premium plan.

How to Move Spotify Library to Apple Music?

If all your favorite tracks or playlists are on Spotify and you want to move them to Apple Music, you can refer to the same methods above. While selecting the source on the FreeYourMusic app, simply choose Spotify as the Source and then pick Apple Music as the destination.

Then, follow the same methods and complete your transfer to Apple Music.

How to Transfer YouTube Music to Spotify?

Transferring your music data from YouTube Music to Spotify is the same as above. You can use any of the suggested third-party apps and select YouTube Music as the source. Similarly, you can pick Spotify as your destination platform. Then, you can complete the transfer process.