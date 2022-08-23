How to Transfer Files Faster in Windows 10 and 11

If you are relying on your old HDD instead of the super fast SSD, it is possible that your data transfer rate is dropping. SSD has better file transfer rates than HDD.

However, if you want faster transfer rates, you should keep a close eye on setting up file transfer preferences and system optimization for increased efficiency.

So, configuring both hardware and software in Windows devices will significantly improve the transfer rates. We will discuss how to do it throughout this article.

How to Transfer Files Faster?

If you want to transfer the files to external storage devices like USBs, start by checking the USB ports or cables. In case USB 2.0 and 3.0 both ports are available, we can check by switching ports. A USB 3.0 port will be blue in color with SS marked on the side of it.

If you have a windows device, you can disable features like the remote differentiation and auto-tuning levels to boost up the file transfer. Similarly, performing transfers over the network using Ethernet would be the best thing to do.

Through Local Networks Using Ethernet

If you are transferring files to another computer, it would be wise to do it using an ethernet cable. The transmission rate of such cables goes up to 10 Gbps, which is exceptional compared to other transmission mediums.

Follow this process to configure the local network and transfer the files using the ethernet.

Connect to the computer you want to transfer files to using the ethernet cable. Press Windows key + R. Then, paste this text and hit Enter open the Advanced Sharing Settings.

control.exe /name Microsoft.NetworkAndSharingCenter /page Advanced In the Advanced Sharing settings window, click on Turn on network discovery and Turn on file and printer sharing. You will find these options under the Guest or Public section.

Similarly, Under All Network Section, click on Turn off password protected sharing. Finally, click on Save Changes.

Now, once you have enabled the network sharing option, follow these steps to transfer the files.

Navigate to the files or the folder you want to transfer and right-click on it. Go to Give access to > Specific people. On the Network Access window, click on the drop-down menu and choose Everyone.

Click on Add. Change the permission for “Everyone” from Read to Read/Write.

Finally, click on the Share button to finish configuring the network settings. Now, go to the Network from the file explorer and paste the file into the destination computer.

Use Robocopy

Robocopy is a very useful command line tool to copy the files from the source directory to the destination. Robocopy provides faster file transfer with its multi-thread data transfer feature compared to the traditional Windows transfer methods. It also has options for resuming transfer in case of any sort of interruptions and even

Here’s how to use the Robocopy,

Press Windows key + R on the Keyboard and type CMD . Now, Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Use this syntax to copy the file from the source folder to the destination.

robocopy <source> <destination> [<file>[ ...]] An example of how to use this command is shown below:

robocopy C:\Users\XYZ\Onedrive\Desktop E:\ pinglog.txt

Note: In this, C:\Users\XYZ\Onedrive\Desktop is the source directory where there is a text file named pinglog.txt. Similarly, E:\ is the destination drive. The text file is copied from the source directory to the Destination (E:\) using robocopy. Use a similar format to transfer your files.

There are other robocopy options you can use for file selection, copy and other functions. You can visit Microsoft’s official site to learn about these options.

Disable Autotuning Levels

Autotuning levels assist the programs running in the system that receive TCP data. Many windows users have reported significantly improved internet speeds by disabling the auto-tuning level. You can also try disabling it to see if it gives you a better file transfer. To do so,

Press Windows key + R. Now, type CMD , and hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter. This will open the command prompt with Admin privileges. Finally, execute this command,

netsh interface tcp set global autotuninglevel=disabled

Check if your Windows device’s file transfer speed has improved. If you see no changes at all, re-enable the auto-tuning level using this command,

netsh interface tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

Set Drive Optimization to Automatic

The optimize drive feature of windows helps to manage the files in the drive to run the system efficiently. You can set it for an automatic startup to see any changes in the file transfer speed. However, please note that if you use an SSD, you can ignore this fix as it will bring no significant improvement.

In case you use HDD, follow these steps to automate the optimization.

Press Windows key + R. Type services.msc and hit Enter. Under the Name, find the Optimize Drives option. Double click on it to open its properties.

On the startup type option, set it to Automatic. Now, click on Start. To save changes, click on Apply. Restart the computer to see any sort of changes in the file transfer time.

Disable Remote Differential API Support

This Windows feature is responsible for data synchronization and compression to facilitate file transfers through LAN. However, Windows users claim that disabling this feature greatly improves file transfer.

You can disable it if you don’t work with any sort of remote access or Windows server. You can re-enable it using the same process if you find any of your apps that use this API.

To disable this, use these steps;

Press Windows key + R. Type command optionalfeatures and hit Enter. Find Remote Differential Api Support and uncheck it to disable it. At last, Click on Ok.



File Compressions

If you have a bulky file to transfer, compressing it will save you some time in the process. It will reduce the file size to some extent, making the transfer process faster. On Windows, you can compress the file or the folder by following these steps;

Right-click on the file or the folder you want to compress. Select Compress to Zip file. A new compressed file (.zip) will be created.

Note: On Windows 10, you can do this by right-clicking on the file, going to Share to > Compressed (Zipped) Folder.

Making Upgrades to Storage Devices

You will surely have lower file transfer rates if you have traditional HDDs as your storage devices. The new variant of storage devices, the NVME SSD, provides higher speeds with a range of up to 3000MB/s. You can even purchase external SSD storage, for that matter.

Use NTFS Partition for the Storage Device

When compared to the FAT32 file system, NTFS provides better results in file transfer rates. Therefore it is ideal for you to format your USB drives or other storage devices into the NTFS system. Here’s how to convert the file system of the storage device.

Note: Back up the files before performing file system conversion. The partition will get formatted during this process.

Press Windows key + R. Type CMD and hit Enter. Use this command to Convert the file system. Change the drive letter H: to the one of yours.

convert H: /fs: ntfs

Alternatively, you can do it by going to the disk management tool on Windows 10/11.