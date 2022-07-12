Google Photos is one of the most used services from Google. The service provides features like automatic backup and photo sharing for users with a Google account. Did you just come back from a trip and want to share the images with your friends? Use Google Photos to share images and customize what you’d like to share!

In this article, we will be sharing four different ways through which you can transfer Google Photos to another account. Keep reading to know how you can send images with great ease!

How to Transfer Google Photos to Another Account

There are several ways you can transfer images from one account to another on Google Photos. Google Photos offers features like Partner Sharing and Shared Album. With these features, you can share individual images or albums to other Google accounts. You could also take a bit longer route by downloading and uploading images on two accounts.

You could either use the Google Photos application or website to use these features. However, to individually upload images on Google Photos, you will need to use the web version of Google Photos.

Partner Sharing

Partner Sharing is an amazing feature to share your images on Google Photos. You can share your images with another Google account user. Through this feature, you can either share all of your pictures or customize the images you wish to share.

Follow these steps to share your images through Partner Sharing:

On Browser

We suggest you use the website version of Google Photos if you want to share your images through your PC. Here is how you can use Partner Sharing through the web version of Google Photos:

On your browser, go to Photo.google. On your top right, select the cogwheel icon. Scroll down to Partner Sharing. Select the Get Started button.

Type in the email address of the account you want to share your images. Select Next. Under Grant Access To, select if you want to share All Photos or Photos of specific people. Under Older Photos, you can set the duration for the picture you want to share. Select Next. On the next window, select Send invitation.

The user you’ve sent the invitation link to will be sent an email on their Gmail account. Ask them to click on the invitation to access the images.

On Mobile

If you’re sharing your images from your mobile phone or tablet, use the application version of Google Photos. If you haven’t already installed the application, go to Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS/iPadOS.

Here is how you can share images through the application version of Google Photos:

Open the application for Google Photos. On the menu bar, select Sharing. Select Share with partner. Go to Get started.

Enter the email address you want to share your media with. Under Grant Access to, choose whether you want to share All Photos or Photos of specific people.

Under Older Photos, you can select the timeline for the images you want to share then, select Next. Tap Send Invitation.

Note: The steps mentioned below may slightly vary from the brand of your device.

Create Shared Album

If you want to share images from a similar occasion, you can create a Shared Album. You can share albums on Google Photos by creating shared albums to multiple Google accounts.

Here is how you can Create Shared Albums on the Google Photos application and website.

On Browser

If you’re using a PC, use the web version for Google Photos. Here are the instructions to create a shared album on the Google Photos website:

Open your web browser. Navigate to Google photos official site. On the panel to your left, select Sharing. On the top-right corner, select Create shared album.

Give your album a title, and click on Add Photos to upload your images. Click Share on the top right corner.

Enter the email address you want to share the album with. Select the icon that looks like a blue arrow to share the album with other Google users.

Note: You can copy the link and send it to the accounts that have the access to the album.

On Mobile

If you want to create a shared album from your mobile phone or tablet, use the application for Google Photos. Install the Google Photos application from Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS/iPad OS users.

Follow these instructions to Create Shared Album on the Google Photos application:

Open the application for Google Photos. Under Sharing, select Create Shared Album.

Enter a Title, and select Add Photos to upload your media. Select Share.

Enter the email address you want to share the album with. Select Send.

Note: You can also get the link to your album you can share with the accounts that have access.

Download and Upload Media

You can download images from the first Google account and upload them to the second Google account. You can download the images from both the application and web versions. However, to individually upload the images you’ll need to use the web version.

For this method, you’ll need to use the Google Photos website. You can access their web version using any browser from both your PC and mobile/tablet.

Here are the steps to download and upload media on Google Photos website:

Open your browser. Go to the Google photos official site. Log in to the account with the picture you want to transfer. Locate the media and select it. Click on the horizontal three-dot menu and select Download. Log in to the account you want to export your media. Select Upload. Go to Computer.

Browser to select the images you want to upload and select Open. Choose your Upload size and select Continue.

Third-Party Applications

You can also use third-party applications to transfer your media from one user to another. There are many applications like MultiCloud and PhotoSync that transfer your images securely to another user.