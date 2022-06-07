Do you have another phone for just business or personal purposes? And do you want to transfer your messages to another phone for easy access?

Since Android and iPhone are two different operating systems, it’s tricky to move all your messages and such content. However, there are a few solutions we can apply. So, let’s jump into the content.

How to Transfer Messages from Android to iPhone?

Unfortunately, there’s no direct and official method to move your messages from Android to iPhone. But, you can take help from some third-party software.

Please note that we don’t recommend third-party apps as they come with a security risk. But, if transferring messages is of high priority, you can try some third-party apps below. We’d suggest using them at your own risk.

Move to iOS

MobileTrans-Phone Transfer tool

AnyTrans

Move to iOS is a trustworthy app designed by Apple to help you move your data from Android to iPhone. Before you use this app, you’ll need to go to your settings on the iPhone and select Erase All Content and Settings.

Once you have done that, Here’s how you can use it to transfer messages:

Reset your phone and you’ll see the Apps & Data page. Select the Move Data from Android option.

Install Move to iOS app on your Android phone. Open the app and tap on Continue. Also, tap on Continue on your iPhone. You’ll get a code on your iPhone. Enter it on your Android phone. Now, select the Messages option on your Android phone and select Continue. You’ll now see the transfer process starting. After the process is complete, tap on Continue Setting up iPhone.

You can now find all your messages on the iPhone.

AnyTrans

If Move to iOS is not working or you don’t want to erase content and reset your iPhone, you can try AnyTrans. We’re going to show you how you can use the AnyTrans app to transfer your messages to your iPhone for demonstration:

Install AnyTrans on a PC. Open the software and connect your Android phone as well as your iPhone to your PC using a cable. Wait until the software recognizes both phones. Then, click on the Phone Switcher feature. Click on the Phone to iPhone tab. Select the Migrate Now option to begin moving the messages. You’ll need to select your iPhone as the receiver device and select your Android phone as the sender device. Click on Next to proceed. Select the Messages category as well as other files if you prefer. Again, click on Next to complete the process.

Note: Third-party apps are not free, and some can include hidden charges.

Send Messages Backup Files to iPhone

If you don’t want to use third-party apps and only need the record of your message history, you can send the backup file of your messages from Android to iPhone.

You can export and save your messages from certain apps in a .zip or .txt format. Here, we’re using the WhatsApp app as an example.

Open a conversation thread with someone and tap on the three-dotted menu to open More options > More.

Tap on Export Chat. You can choose to include media if you prefer.

Select an option and select any platform where you want to export the chat. To send it to an iPhone, you can choose Google Drive. On your iPhone, go to your Google Drive and locate the file. Then, tap on Download by tapping on the three dots next to the file.

Besides the separate backup files, you can also restore WhatsApp chat backup on the app itself from Google Drive to your iPhone. In this way, you can continue messaging from where you left off.

Please note that if you use a different messaging app, you can refer to our examples above for WhatsApp. You might find similar settings even if the names may vary.

If you want to move the backup files of your SMS on Android, you can use a third-party app, like SMS Backup & Restore. What’s helpful about the app is that it lets you export your backup to Google Drive as well. From there, you can download it on your iPhone.