Personalizing your system space is great for increasing your workflow. Although it might not seem much, an aesthetically pleasing taskbar may transform your space for the better.

In this article, we will instruct you in turning the taskbar transparent. So, keep reading!

How to Make Your Taskbar Transparent in Windows 11

Your taskbar holds one of your favorite and frequently visited applications. It is a no-brainer that a user would want to tailor an interface so regular in use. From visiting your settings to using third-party applications, here is how you can make your taskbar transparent in Windows 11.

Personalization

You can customize your system space through Personalization on the Settings application on your Windows. Users can tailor the taskbar from changing its appearance to its behavior through Personalization. Follow these instructions to make your taskbar transparent:

Open Start and select Settings. On the panel to your left, select Personalization. Choose Colors.

Toggle on Transparency effects.

Your taskbar will look more translucent and shift color according to the background you’ve set on your desktop.

Enable Visual Effects

You can toggle on the Transparency effects under the Visual Effects on your Windows Settings. To navigate through these settings, follow these steps:

Open Start and select Settings. On the left, select Accessibility from the panel. Open Visual Effects.

Toggle on Transparency effects.

Registry Editor

The Windows Registry Editor is a database that can only be used by authorized users. The registry can be used to customize basically anything on your PC by changing its numerical value.

Similarly, You can make your taskbar transparent through Windows Registry Editor by altering its key’s hexadecimal value to 1. Follow these steps to make your taskbar transparent using Registry Editor:

Open Start and search for Registry Editor. Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Themes\Personalize Double-click on Enable Transparency. On the dialog box, set the Hexadecimal value to 1 then click OK.

Note: Making changes in your registry is tricky and a user might mistakenly change important settings. Create a restore point before customizing your Registry

Using Third-Party Applications

Windows allows the user to create a translucent effect on your taskbar. If you want a completely transparent look for your taskbar, you need to use third-party applications.

You can get TaskbatTB from the Microsoft store. You can download and open the application and have your taskbar 100% transparent without rebooting your device and without going through long processes.

More Personalization Features

Adjust Mode

Windows has the option for its users to switch from Light mode to Dark Mode. Light mode is usually recommended for daytime while the dark mode is for nighttime.

Dark mode causes less strain to the user’s eyes helping them work more efficiently. You can switch between these modes by following these instructions:

Open Start and select Settings. On the panel to your left, select Personalization. Choose Colors. Switch between the appropriate modes through Choose your mode.

You can also use this feature on applications through Choose your default app mode.

Contrast Themes

A fan of contrasting colors? Windows has an option for you to set contrasting colors as a theme for your desktop. Not only is this theme stylish in appearance but the distinct colors also make texts and applications easier to see. Follow these instructions to apply the contrast theme:

Open Start and select Settings. On the panel to your left, select Personalization. Choose Colors. Under Related settings, select Contrast themes. Choose the best theme for you by viewing the Theme preview. Select the theme you want next to Contrast themes.

You can turn this theme on and off by using the shortcut left Alt + left Shift + Print Screen.

Apply Accent Color on Your Taskbar

You can set an accent color for your Windows. To set an accent color, follow these steps:

Open Start and select Settings. On the panel to your left, select Personalization. Choose Colors. Set the Accent Color to Manual. Drop the menu down to discover the range of colors you can choose.

To apply this accent color on your taskbar, toggle on Show accent color on Start and taskbar.

Automatically Hide Taskbar

If you feel having your taskbar on display all the time is distracting, you can hide it when its not in use. To automatically hide your taskbar, follow these instructions: