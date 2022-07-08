Trello Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

Trello is a great tool for managing multiple projects simultaneously and finishing tasks faster.

However, relying on it becomes disappointing when it fails to work. Also, you now have a huge list of tasks lined up to complete which is a massive hit on your productivity.

If you are using Trello on a browser, a simple page refresh/reload may make Trello responsive again. But, it doesn’t always seem to work.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the article to find several other fixes that can cure your problem.

How to Fix Trello Not Working?

Whether you are using Trello on a browser or have its desktop application on your system, the first thing you can do is restart your device. If that doesn’t solve your issue, try out various fixes below until they get resolved.

Check if Your Browser Is Supported

While Trello supports different browsers, it may not work for all existing browsers. So, check if you are using a browser that’s compatible with it. Also, consider switching to a different browser to resolve issues.

On the other hand, update the browser if you are already using a Trello-supported browser.

Check for Outages

Trello tries its best to keep the service running round the clock. However, it can suffer outages, and its services can go down for a while.

Now since these errors originate from their side, you can just wait for them to be back online. However, you can check their status site to know if any service is currently unavailable.

Update the App

App updates contain various bug fixes and improvements from the previous version. So, if you are using the outdated version of the Trello app, update it to resolve issues with the app. To update it,

On Windows

Click the Start button and open the Microsoft Store from the list of apps. Then, click the library icon next to Help in the bottom left corner. Now, under the Updates & download section, click the “Update” button next to Trello.

After finishing updating, check the app for any issues.

On Mac

Open the App Store. Choose the Updates option from the sidebar. Now, select the Trello app from the list and click the Update button. Wait for the update to complete. Launch the app again and see if it is working.

Note: For mobile devices running on Android and iOS, For mobile devices running on Android and iOS, update the app from Play Store and the App store respectively.

Disable Browser Extensions

Other browser extensions installed on your browser can sometimes conflict with Trello. Therefore, disable them to resolve your issues while using Trello on your browser. To disable an extension,

On Chrome

Launch the Chrome app. Click the three vertical dots in the window’s top right corner and select Settings. Then, click the Extensions option from the left sidebar. Set the toggle buttons to off for each extension.

Check if Trello is working on your browser now and if it does, re-enable the extension except the problematic one.

On Firefox

Launch the Firefox application. Click the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner and select the Add-ons option. Under the Extensions tab and Manage Your Extension section, turn off each extension by toggling off the buttons next to them.

Relaunch the browser and login into your Trello account. Check if your problem has been resolved.

Enable Cookies on the Browser

Denying cookies or disabling them on your browser can stop Trello from working. Sometimes you can get a blank page on Trello due to it. Therefore, you have to enable them on your browser.

On Chrome

Launch the Chrome browser. Then, navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security. On the right pane, scroll down to Cookies and site data and click on it. Select the Allow all cookies option. Alternatively, you can add Trello’s website url under Sites that can always use cookies. Relaunch the browser and log in to your Trello account. Check if Trello is working as expected.

Clear Browser Cache

In case the Trello website is not loading or taking too long to load, the browser cache is the potential culprit behind it. So clear them to resolve issues with Trello on a browser. Here’s how you can clear your browser cache.

On Chrome

Open the Chrome browser. Then, navigate to Settings > Privacy and security. On the right pane, click the Clear browsing data option. Check the Cached images and files. Next, click the Clear data button and set the Time range to All time. See if the problem has been resolved.

On Firefox

Open the Firefox browser. Navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security. Under the Cookies and Site Data, click the Clear Data button. Check the Cached Web Content checkbox and then click the Clear button. Relaunch the browser and see if Trello is working now.

Reinstall the App

As a last resort, you can reinstall the Trello app to fix the ongoing issues. First, uninstall the app from your system and install it again.

On Windows

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Then, navigate to Apps > Apps & features. Select the Trello app from the list and click the Uninstall button. Click Uninstall again to confirm.

After uninstalling it, download it again from the Microsoft Store and see if it works now.

For Mac users, you can uninstall the app by dragging it to the Trash. Then, install it again from the App Store.

Related Questions

How to Fix Trello Boards/Cards Loading Extremely Slowly?

If you have multiple cards(above 1000) open at once, Trello can take a while to display them. So, either archive or delete any unnecessary lists and cards inside it. Click the three horizontal dots next to its title. Then select the Archive this list or Archive All Cards in This List option.

Why Am I Not Receiving Any Notifications From Trello?

In case you are using Trello from a Chrome browser, make sure you have allowed notifications. Log in to your Trello account and click the little padlock icon in the website URL. Then, enable the toggle button next to Notification.

