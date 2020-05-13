If there is anything that the Trump Administration wants more than building a wall on its border, it is to depend less on other countries. President Trump, for a long time, has repeatedly been saying that he wants more companies to rely on local manufacturing.

And now, according to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is in talks with some significant processor manufacturers to set up factories in the US. And surprisingly, Intel is down with the idea.

Most of the chips and processors that many companies uses come from China. And due to the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies are thinking of moving elsewhere. Even Apple plans to shift its production to India.

Is It Possible?

Trump administration claiming the possibilities of opening up factories in the US isn’t a new thing. The president even lied about a brand new Apple factory in Texas.

However, this time around, the plan seems a bit serious. And according to the WSJ, Intel has shown keen interest in the matter.

Bob Swan, the Intel CEO, reportedly sent a letter to the Department of Defense, suggesting exploring any potential in operating a commercial chip factory in the United States.

Although the plan sounds impressive in terms of economic revolution in the US, it’s not as easy as it sounds. When companies have spent decades investing in overseas manufacturing it’s hard to reverse it back to the US anytime soon.