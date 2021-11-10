How to Turn Off Hey Google Assistant Settings

Do you ever get a spooky feeling like google is listening to your conversations? Especially when google assistance turns on by itself?

Turn’s out it was just a system bug. The bug causes your phone mic to pick up random noises as an activation command.

And this random “Hi, how can I help?” can get annoying at times. But worry no more. Here we have listed a few different ways to turn off the Hey Google for Google Assistant.

Turning off Google Assistant on Android Phone and Tablet

There are a few ways you can turn off google assistance.

Using Voice

Let’s make use of the voice command one last time. If you are having difficulty finding the assistant settings, use this method to turn the assistant off.

On your Android device, speak “OK Google” to activate google assistant. Say “Open Assistant settings”.

Tap on “Hey Google & Voice Match”.

Turn off the Hey Google option using the toggle button.



Using Assistant settings

Your phone model has the built-in Assistant app that is used to control the voice assistant settings. Opening up the app is the most straight forward approach to change assistant settings.

Open the Assistant app on your phone.

Select Open assistant settings. Scroll down and tap on General.

Turn off Google Assistant.

Select Turn Off for confirmation.



Using Google app

If you don’t find the assistant app, try looking for the google app instead. In older phone models, the assistant settings may be accessible from the Google app itself.

Open the Google app on your phone.

Tap on your profile icon in the upper right corner.

Select Settings. Tap on Google Assistant.

Tap on “Hey Google & Voice Match”. Turn off the Hey Google option.



Remove Google voice match model

Google stores your voice profile on its servers and your device to improve the voice recognition of assistant. If you’re looking to remove your personal voice data due to privacy reasons, this solution is the right one for you.

Open the Google app on your phone. Tap on your profile icon in the upper right corner and go to Settings.

Tap on Voice.

Select Voice Match. Turn off Hey Google.

Tap on the Voice model. Select Delete voice model.



Turn off OK Google detection in Gboard

If you have installed Gboard/Google keyboard, you may have noticed the voice detection button on top of the keyboard. This feature is an extension of the voice assistant in your phone and is used for voice typing.

Open Settings. Tap on Languages & Input.

Select Virtual keyboard.

Select Gboard.

Go to Voice typing.

Turn off Use voice typing.



Turn off in Lock screen

This may be one of the sneakiest feature of google assistant. Even if your phone is locked, it can be woken up using the google assistant wake command. Fortunately, there is a way to turn it off.

Open the Assistant app on your phone. Select Open assistant settings. Scroll down and tap on the Lock screen. Turn off Assistant responses on the lock screen.



Remove Home widget

The mic button in the Assistant Bar widget lets you wake up the assistant in listen mode. Getting rid of this bar will eliminate those accidental taps that turn the assistant on.

Long press the Google Assistant Bar widget.

Select Remove or drag to remove as needed.



Other alternatives to Google Assistant

Yes. In fact, there are a number of popular voice-enabled assistant apps on the Android platform. But, not all of them integrate as well as the Google assistant itself. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Amazon Alexa

Samsung Bixby

Microsoft Cortana

Jarvis

Robin

Mycroft

Can I uninstall Google Assistant completely?

Google Assistant cannot be completely removed from an Android phone by official means. That being said, you can still install and use another voice assistant alongside or keep it turned off.

If turning off doesn’t work for you, you can also remove the microphone permission for the assistant app. This will make sure that the assistant app does not pick up the voice activation command from the phone mic.

Is Google Assistant available on Apple products?

The complete google assistant app is not available on Apple platform. But voice recognition features are still available on the Google apps. Apple products have the excellent Siri app that works to provide the phone assistance feature for you.