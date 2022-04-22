How To Turn Off Interests In Windows 10

The News and interest utility on the Taskbar helps you keep up to date with recent events. You can also get information on the Weather and Traffic conditions through this tool.

However, all users may not need this feature, and it can serve as an unwelcome distraction.

Fortunately, it is extremely easy to turn off News and interests on your PC. There are a few ways to do so in the Windows 10 operating system. You can pick one according to your preference.

Not only Interests, but you can also choose to remove Weather or Microsoft News as per your preference.

Turn Off Interests in Windows 10 From the Taskbar

This is the quickest and easiest method to turn off News and Interests in Windows 10. To turn it off from the Taskbar,

Right-click on an empty area of the Taskbar. Hover over News and Interests. Select Turn off.



Turn Off Interests in Windows 10 Through Registry Editor

If you are familiar with changing registry entries to make changes in your PC configurations, you can also disable News and Interests through the Registry Editor. Follow the instructions below to do so:

Warning: Making undesirable changes in the registry can break a computer. Make sure to back up your registry before executing this method.

Open Run command (Win + R) and enter regedit . Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Feeds Here, look for and double-click on ShellFeedsTaskbarViewMode.

Set the Value Data to 2.

Note: The values for the News and Interests shell in the registry is as follows: 0 – Shows icon and text

1 – Show only icon

2 – Hide News and Interests You can refer to these to change the settings as you wish.

Restart the Windows Explorer to apply the changes.

Turn Off Interests in Windows 10 Using Local Group Policy Editor

It is also possible to disable this tool using the Local Group Policy Editor. Here’s how you can do so:

Open the Run dialog box and enter gpedit.msc . Navigate through: Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > News and interests. Locate Enable news and interests on the taskbar and double-click on it.

Check Disabled and hit Ok.

Restart Windows Explorer to apply the changes.

Note: The Local Group Policy Editor is disabled in Windows Home edition. So, you need to enable it before using this method.

Turn Off Interests in Windows 10 With Microsoft Intune Portal

Your Intune Portal also allows disabling News and Interests on the Taskbar of your account. Follow the instructions below to access such option and disable News and Interests:

Sign in to the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center. Go to Devices and select Configuration Profiles. Click on + Create Profile.

Set Platform to Windows 10 and later and Profile type to Settings catalog (preview). Click Create. Hit + Add settings. Here, search for News and Interests and select Enable News and interests. Set it to Not allowed and click Next.

Follow the on-screen instructions according to your preference while clicking Next to go to successive tabs. Finally, click Create on the Review + create screen.

Wait for some time for the profile to be applied and restart your PC to apply the changes.

Related Questions

How to Restart Windows Explorer?

Here are the steps to restart Windows Explorer:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. In the Processes tab, look for Windows Explorer. Right-click on it and select Restart.

Can I Remove the News and Feed While Only Keeping the Weather?

No, the weather feature is integrated with the News and Interests Feed. Even if you can show only the icon on your Taskbar, the weather won’t update unless you click on it.

Nevertheless, Windows 10 also includes a separate Weather app that shows the current weather in the Start Menu.