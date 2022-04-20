The Live Caption feature on Google Chrome is handy whenever you want to better understand videos on the web. However, the caption box can take up space on your screen, interrupting your viewing experience.

Even when you’re not watching videos and only listening to songs, the Live Caption box will continue working.

So, it’s best to turn the feature off in certain scenarios. Let’s learn how to disable it on Google Chrome.

How to Turn Off Live Caption on Google Chrome

There are two ways to turn off Live Caption on Google Chrome. The first step is pretty quick and easy.

Access the Chrome settings by clicking on the three dots in the upper-right corner. From the left panel, click on Advanced > Accessibility. You’ll see a new page where you can view the Live Caption setting. If it’s turned on, you’ll notice that the toggle is blue in color. Slide it back to turn it off.



Another way to turn this feature off is through the Global Media Control icon in your Chrome menu bar. You can find it with the music logo and next to your extensions.

Simply click on the logo, and you’ll notice the Live Caption option below the song you’re currently playing. Slide the toggle.



How to Turn Off Live Caption on Mac

You can turn off Live Caption on Mac in these simple steps:

Click on the Apple logo. Go to System Preferences. Click on Accessibility. Select the Captions option. Untick the box that says Prefer Closed Captions and SDH.

How to Turn Off Live Caption on Google Chrome on Mobile

If you’re on Android or iPhone, you can turn off the Live Caption option using several methods.

On Android

You can turn off the feature for most Android phones when you lower your volume. You can see this option in a box logo with lines inside. However, you might not always see this button beneath your volume option. In such cases, you can turn it off from your phone’s settings. Here’s an example of a Samsung phone.

Go to Settings. Select Accessibility. Then, open Hearing enhancements. Go to Live Caption. Turn off Use Live Caption.



Please note that some settings might differ depending on your phone’s brand. For example, we found these settings on a Xiaomi phone.

Go to Settings > Additional Settings. Tap on Accessibility. Then, go to Hearing > Caption Preferences.

On iPhone

Please follow these settings to turn off Live Caption on an iPhone:

Go to Settings. Tap on Accessibility.

In the hearing section, go to Subtitles/Captioning. Turn off the option that says Closed Captions + SDH.

How to Turn Off Live Caption on YouTube

The steps mentioned above to turn off Live Caption on Chrome work on most videos on the web. However, it doesn’t work for the exclusive Closed Captions feature on YouTube. So, you’ll need to turn off captions for YouTube as well.

If a YouTube video has Closed Captions, you can notice a small logo “CC” underneath the video title and thumbnail. To turn the captions off, simply play the video and hover over the video. Now, click on the little logo with CC inside a box. You can find it at the bottom of the video.

How to Customize Live Caption on Chrome

If you want to change how your captions look on Chrome, you can make a few changes to it. You can expand the captions and change the font, size, background color, opacity, and even the location.

Here’s how you can customize it: