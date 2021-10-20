How to Turn Off/ Uninstall Avast Permanently

If you unintentionally or intentionally installed Avast on your system and now don’t know how to remove or turn it off, you’ve come to the right place.

You can download Avast from their official site or install Ccleaner. As Ccleaner is a product of Avast, the antivirus tags along with it (if you allow them during the installation process).

Whether it’s interfering with your work on your device or you just want an antivirus-free system, we’ve listed all the ways you can turn off or even uninstall avast from your system

How to Turn Off Avast on Windows

Disable from Taskbar

Locate the Avast icon on the taskbar and right-click on it. Go to Avast Shield Control.

Select one of the disable options, as you prefer: Disable for 10 minutes

Disable for 1 hour

Disable until computer is restarted

Disable permanently

Disable Individual Shields

Open Avast Security. Click on Protection. Click on Core Shields. Select the toggle button to turn off each shield.

Turn Off Auto Start

Click on Start Menu and search for Startup Apps. On the list of apps, turn off the Avast Avlaunch component.

Whitelist Websites

Open Avast Security. Click on Menu on the top right. Select Settings.

Under the General tab, select Exceptions. Click on Add Exception. Enter website address and press Enter.

Whitelist Apps

Open Avast Security. Click on Menu on the top right. Select Settings.

Under the General tab, select Blocked & Allowed apps. Select Allow app.

Choose the app you want to whitelist. Choose what shields you want to turn off for. Click on Add.

How to Turn Off Avast on Mac

Disable Individual Shields

Go to spotlight search and type avast security. Or, Click on the Avast logo in your taskbar. Select Open Avast Security to open the application. Select the Core Shields tab. Under each shield, a green toggle button is visible. Click on the toggle button below the module you’d like to disable. Enter admin password and click confirm. The toggle button changes to red color.

Disable Auto Start

Click on the Avast Security menu. Select Preferences. Click on the General tab. Uncheck Open Avast Security when my computer starts up. Avast will no longer auto-start when you turn your mac on. You can still open it by launching the application from spotlight search or Applications.

Whitelist Apps and Files

Click on the Avast Security menu. Select Preferences. Click on the Core Shields tab. Under File Shield, Click on Add Exceptions. Select the app or the file that you want to whitelist. Enter admin password when prompted. Application or file path now appears in the list.

Whitelist Websites

Click on the Avast Security Menu. Select Preferences. Click on the Core Shields tab. Under Web Shield, click on Add Exceptions. Enter website address and click Add. Select HTTP or HTTPS as needed. Enter admin password when prompted. Website address now appears in the Server list.

Whitelisting apps and websites are the only options that don’t turn Avast off completely. It simply lets you configure what websites and apps you don’t want it to block. Avast still runs in the background for continuous threat protection.

How to Turn Off Avast on Android

Open the Avast Mobile Security app. Open the navigation drawer from top left. Select Settings.

Select Protection.

Select the toggle button next to each shield to turn it off.

How to Turn Off Avast on iOS

Open the Avast Mobile Security app. Select the shield that you want to turn off. Select the Enabled toggle button to turn it off. Enter Pin Code if needed.

Uninstall Avast Instead of Turning It Off

Uninstalling antivirus is always an option. You may have found an issue with Avast. Or you want to go for different antivirus software. Or you trust in system tools to do all threat protections. In any case, follow these steps to uninstall Avast from your system.

Go to Spotlight Search and Type Avast Security. Select Avast Security to open the application. Go to Avast Menu and select Uninstall Avast Security. Select Continue. Enter admin password and select OK. Wait until the application is completely removed from your system. You’re all set. Select Finish if you do not want to fill up the customer survey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need Antivirus on My Mac?

MacOS has very high reliability compared to competitors. It ships with its own set of system security tools. But, in the end, macOS is also software and no software is hundred percent secure. Hundreds of vulnerabilities and malware exploited by hackers are discovered every year.

Report published in 2020 tells us that for the first time in 2019 macOS outgrew Windows in a growing number of threats. Also, Mac threats increased by over 400 percent in 2019 from 2018. This report is a sign of risks to our files and programs.

With system tools, you are only protected from Apple’s virus definitions. If a zero-day vulnerability is discovered, Apple sends out a patch update. But, doing this takes time and your mac may likely be already infected before the update arrives.

So, you need extra protection on your macOS. This is the reason you install a third-party antivirus app alongside regular tools. You also must keep it running all the time for all-around protection.

Should I Turn Off Avast?

There are numerous reasons why you should install Avast, or any antivirus for that matter. But we all have different preferences. If these points frighten you or are something you must avoid, you should think about uninstalling the antivirus.

Privacy Concerns : As per reports from PCmag ,Avast has been collecting data through its browser extensions. Avast lost lot of users after this and hence they shut down all data collection operations.

: As per reports from PCmag ,Avast has been collecting data through its browser extensions. Avast lost lot of users after this and hence they shut down all data collection operations. Third-Party Applications : You need to install third-party applications/drivers and avast keeps interfering. Not all third-party applications are harmful. You may be only trying to install free software downloaded from a website you trust. But as a security measure, avast is going to restrict that application anyways.

: You need to install third-party applications/drivers and avast keeps interfering. Not all third-party applications are harmful. You may be only trying to install free software downloaded from a website you trust. But as a security measure, avast is going to restrict that application anyways. Internet Access : You are trying to use an unsecured website. Avast may have identified it as harmful and prevented you from access. This could be website that use HTTP instead of HTTPS(secured). Or Avast may have deemed the page suspicious for a phishing attempt. If you trust the website, you can just whitelist it instead of turning Avast off for good.

: You are trying to use an unsecured website. Avast may have identified it as harmful and prevented you from access. This could be website that use HTTP instead of HTTPS(secured). Or Avast may have deemed the page suspicious for a phishing attempt. If you trust the website, you can just whitelist it instead of turning Avast off for good. System Resources: You notice higher CPU usage when avast is running. Avast continually runs in the background for live threat detection in your system. Sometimes, it’s only doing periodic scans or performing an update. No matter the reason, you will notice Avast hogging some of the system resources.

This becomes a nuisance during tasks like video-editing, gaming, image processing. All these tasks are resource-intensive. When doing these tasks, you would want to turn off the antivirus to prevent your workstation from crashing.

Should I Keep My Antivirus Turned Off All the Time?

It may be tempting to turn off antivirus at all times but it is not recommended to do so. Antivirus programs exist to protect you from viruses and threats. Turning Avast off will expose you to vulnerabilities and hacking attacks.

So, you need to do two things. One, turn your antivirus on whenever possible. Two, keep it up-to-date with regular software updates.

Does Mac Have a Built-in Antivirus?

MacOS is built on the Unix foundation same as Linux and BSD Operating Systems. Unix systems have very high reliability and security options. This applies to macOS too. On top of that, Apple also includes its security applications in macOS.