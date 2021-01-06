Discord has been one of the best communication tools for streamers. With an easy and effective platform, content creators can now create a highly interactive community and stay in touch with their fans constantly. One community of content creators that have leveraged this the most is Twitch Streamers. At zero cost, they can contact their userbase in a few simple steps. According to the new feature, the subscribers of Twitch will automatically be subscribed to their Discord server after integration as well.

One of the most exciting updates that Discord brought in 2020 was the sharing of emotes. Custom, shared, or new- users can now have access to all their favorite Twitch emotes in the Discord servers well. How? It’s an extremely simple task for the users. Streamers can enjoy this feature after a few simple steps too.

Here’s a simple and quick How-To Guide for using Twitch Emotes on Discord, for viewers and streamers both!

Connect Your Discord and Twitch Account – From Discord

To begin using emojis, the first step is that your Discord and Twitch Accounts should be linked. Here is how you can connect them in a few simple steps.

Open the Discord app from your Desktop. You must do this step from your desktop computer. Log in with your credentials. Click the “User Settings” Icon placed at the bottom of your screen next to your name. From the settings menu, select Connections from the left sidebar A list of apps should appear, find the Twitch icon, and click on that.

The link will redirect you to a new sign-in page. Enter your Twitch login and password. If you are already logged in to your Twitch account from the desktop, these details should be pre-filled. Congratulations! You have now successfully synced your accounts.



Using Emotes as a Viewer / Subscriber

As a viewer, you can now begin using your favorite emotes.

Join in the Discord server of your favorite streamer, and start emoting! (Note: The owner should have integrated the server and stream successfully.)

You should be subscribed to their Twitch account.

If you want to do the same for a new streamer, subscribe to their Twitch account and you should automatically join their discord server as well.

To Integrate Emotes in your Server (as an owner/streamer)

Now that you have linked your account, there is a final step before you explore this fascinating world of Emotes as a streamer. Your Twitch account should also be synced to the server you want to use it in. But don’t worry, as the process is quite simple, and it will only take a minute or two.

Note:

In order for you to complete this step, you must have reached Twitch Affiliate or Partner status.

When you are starting, having one channel for subscribers should be sufficient (as you will probably only have a few, to begin with).

1) Go to your Discord server.

2) If you don’t have a server yet, create a new one from the main screen by clicking on the + icon, and following the instructed steps.

3) Go to the settings feature. You can do this by clicking on your server name at the top and then on “Server Settings.”

4) Select the Integrations menu, and go to the Twitch option.

5) The check-box next to the “Allow Emoticons” should be ticked. If not, click on the box to connect your channel with the server.

6) Your subscribers can now use your Twitch emotes successfully!

But wait- that’s not it. In case you are more used to using your Twitch account and are less comfortable with Discord, there’s an alternative to that too.

Connect Your Discord and Twitch Account – From BTTV

If you are an avid twitch streamer, you probably are a fan of the Better TTV, also known as BTTV by streamers. You can link your twitch and Discord server to gain access to previously set-up emojis directly from here as well!

Go to the BTTV login page and sign in to your account. Go to Dashboard > Discord Server Select Connect Discord Server.

Login to your account if you haven’t already from the desktop. You’ll see a screen with a drop-down menu Click on the downwards arrow and select the server you’d like to sync.

Click “Authorize”

That’s it! You’ve successfully linked your Discord and Twitch accounts. Now, you can explore a wide number of interesting features that the two apps share, including trendy and exciting emotes. Here is how you can use them.

Using New Emotes

Apart from the Twitch Emotes, users can have fun with custom, shared, and new emojis as well. However, they can only do so with servers that have that access.

To grant permission as an owner

Go to Server Settings > Roles Scroll down until you see “Use External Emoji.” Make sure that it is turned on.



You can set this role for everyone or give it to particular roles (such as subscribers and moderators).

If the owner has given access, users can add external emotes with a few simple steps.

To add New Emojis as a user

Go to Settings > Emoji Click Upload Emoji. Add the files that you want to use.

The emojis should appear in your textbox while texting.

We hope we’ve covered you with everything you need to know about Discord Emotes. If you liked this read, share it with your friends. Stay tuned for more tutorials, updates, and more!