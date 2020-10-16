There is good news for all the Call of Duty Fans! Reportedly, Activision and Twitch are distributing PC free Beta Access codes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. For this, gamers need to complete a task.

The PS4 geeks have been playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War live for several days now. As the fans have been fighting off on the new maps and the celebrations continue, the Company will introduce the Beta on the upcoming dates to its new audience. Thus, if you are one of those suckers for Call of Duty, you will need the game’s Open Beta Early Access Key. So, thanks to Activision, who will be distributing some codes for free.

Freshly, Activision has declared in its promotional campaign to distribute free Open Beta Early Access keys to dedicated Twitch viewers. These keys will let the new group of gamers feel the experience of the next Call of Duty’s enthralling action. But, note that the codes will only be valid during the PC Beta period.

So what do you do to earn the free access codes? For this, you will have to watch over four hours of the gameplay on Twitch. Also, you must have your own account in Twitched linked to the Blizzard account. Isn’t that cool? I mean, for a task as simple as that, you would be receiving Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold access keys for free! This lets an early look duration of two days, and on Saturday, the Beta will be available for anyone who downloaded the game early. The promotional offer streams live and start at 12 PM EST.

You can find many fans giving feedback to the developers of the game on Reddit. They have been talking about how the game can be bettered. Hence, the game’s community is benefitting from the Open Beta. This is like a platform to listen to the suggestions and improve the game. It includes things like an upgrade in discovering strange bugs and weapon balancing.

As for Treyarch, the development team actively responds to the feedback on Reddit. They are rigorously jotting down the shortcomings on their improvement list for the new Black Ops Cold War. Since they have been quickly responding to their players, the fans believe that the upcoming game is going to be a massive hit.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be launched on November 13th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

You can certainly expect the game to be very entertaining. However, keep in mind that the Open Beta Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experience is not the final version of the game. You will still be able to witness plenty of unrevealed content once the game the Company releases the game. Nonetheless, for now, you can enjoy this version and get the introductory feel of what the game looks like before it releases in November.