Last year, Twitter announced that it was experimenting with the tweet scheduling feature. And now, the social media giant is exclusively rolling out the feature for its users.

The feature comes in handy if you’re an avid Twitter user who doesn’t have a lot of time in hand. Users, mainly social media managers, ad agencies, or news publications, can make the best use of the tweet scheduling feature.

A Dedicated Scheduling Button

Twitter hasn’t officially addressed the release of the new feature. However, plenty of users are getting the scheduling option in their accounts. The tweet scheduling feature, however, isn’t a new thing for Twitter users. Previously, users had to use the app like TweetDeck or any third-party service to schedule your tweets.

Tweet scheduling on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment. pic.twitter.com/4pI9xrbPEP — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) November 20, 2019

But when Twitter decided to make it possible through its web app, it experimented with several users worldwide.

Twitter allowed users to schedule their tweets with the scheduler in the composer window last year. But this year, tweet scheduling gets a dedicated button.

Along with the tweet schedule, Twitter is also testing out other features like threaded replies and warnings.

The threaded reply feature allows users to reply to a specific comment.

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

The warning feature provides you a prompt if you’ve used harmful language in your tweets. And it gives you an option to revise the reply before you publish it.