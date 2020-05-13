Twitter has decided that it will let its employees work from home as long as they please even after the lockdown ends.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, send an email to all his employees on Tuesday addressing the matter. In the email, he announced that the employees are welcome to work from home permanently. So, even if the coronavirus threat ends and the lockdown lifts, Twitter employees are able to work from the comforts of their home. However, jobs requiring physical presence will have to be present.

Twitter Puts Employees’ Safety First

A Twitter spokesperson speaking to Buzzfeed News said that the company is putting the safety of the people and communities first. It was one of the few first companies that adopted the work-from-home model. Twitter started the work-from-home policy from early March as the pandemic started spreading across the country.

Companies like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft were soon to follow as California saw several positive cases.

In the email, Dorsey also addressed a couple more things. He said that Twitter is unlikely to open its offices before September and longer if it takes more time. Any business travels or in-person events are also canceled for the rest of the year.

He further said that the company would reassess the plans for 2021 later in the months to come. And for the employees, Twitter has upped its allowance to $1000 for work from home supplies.