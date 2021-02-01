AMD has released tons of PRO Ryzen mobile lineup for the professional industry. The Ryzen Cezanne processor is finally getting the PRO Lineup. The PRO series lineup features AMD Pro Technologies offering better protection of data theft. The leak shows the two upcoming PRO Ryzen 5X50U processors on UserBenchmark and HP’s websites.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U and Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U surface online with Cezanne Zen 3 architecture

Twitter User TUM_APISAK spotted the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U on the User benchmark website. There is not much to gain from the leaks on the UserBenchmark. But it does give an insight into the upcoming Ryzen PRO lineup.

The Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U has 8 cores and 12 threads featuring the Vega iGPU. The processor has a base clock of 1.9 GHz and an all-core turbo of 3.65 GHz. It is quite identical to the Ryzen 7 5800U with the added benefit of AMD’s Pro Technologies.

HP’s website listed the specification on the processor for its HP EliteBook 845 G8 Notebook. Now the support page has been taken down, but that doesn’t stop images from leaking on the internet. The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U has a boost frequency of 4.4 GHz achieved by the single-core. It has a massive 20MB L3 Cache. There is no information about the iGPU. But if the rumors are true, the iGPU will have 8 cores and clocks around 2.0 GHz.

As an interesting turn of events, the HP website also listed the AMD Ryzen 5 5650U processor. The Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U is the 6 core counter-part with a boost clock of 4.2 GHz. Since the Pro series for the Cezanne APU hasn’t been announced. It might likely be launching very soon.

The PRO lineup of processors includes AMD security technology preventing data theft. Technologies like Memory Guard encryption, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, etc. handy for the business sector. AMD is solely pushing the PRO processor for the business sector, offering better protection against sensitive data leaks or device theft.