Simply writing good content is not enough. Its structure also plays an important role in the readability factor.

Normally, a decent-looking sentence is 8 words for the best readability. We can achieve the same in Google Docs using the Columns feature. Adding such columns gives a proper structure to your writing.

In this article, we will teach you how to add two columns to your Google Docs document. Without any delay, let’s jump right into the steps.

How to Make Two Columns in Google Docs

It is only possible to add columns in Google Docs on a web browser on your PC. This is applicable for Windows, Mac, or any other operating system.

Here, we will learn to add columns with and without lines in between, for the whole document, for a specific paragraph, and more.

With a Line in Between

To make two columns with a line in between in your google docs document, follow the steps mentioned below.

Open Google Docs and go to your document. Click on Format on the ribbon tab. Tap on Column and select More Options.

A column option dialogue box appears. Click on More Options. Besides the Number of Columns, tap on the down arrow and select 2.

Select the size of the spacing. Select “line between columns” to add a line between the columns and click on the Apply button.

Without the Line

Here’s what you can do to create two columns in your document without the line.

Open your Document Click on the Format option.

Click on Column and select the lines with two columns.



You can follow this step to make your text into two columns for the whole document. You can also go to more options, choose 2 Columns and unselect the line between columns option to make columns without lines in google docs.

For Selective Texts

For selective texts, you have to highlight them and follow the same process as above.

Open your Document. Highlight the text you want to convert into two columns. Tap on the Format tab on the ribbon tab. Click on Column and select lines with two columns.



Two Columns Using Table

Adding a table to your document helps you organize it so much better. You can add two columned tables to your document in the following ways.

Open your Document. Click Insert on the ribbon tab. Select the Table option and choose the table.

Left-click on your mouse or touchpad on two tables.



Adding columns for normal text might not be possible in your mobile phone, tablet, or iPad application. However, you can insert column tables here.

Go to Google Docs Application and open your document. Press the Pencil icon and tap on the Plus (+) on top.

Select the Table option.

Set 2 for Columns and 1 for Rows. Tap on the Insert Table option.



How to Insert Column Breaks in Your Documents?

While making a column, you might get in a situation where you have to insert a break.

Open your Document. Click on the Insert tab and scroll down to tap on Break. Select the Column Break option.



This adds a break to your column and continues in the next column beside it.