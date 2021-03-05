We are waiting for the newer Ryzen 5000-series APU to overtake the mobile market. AMD has already showcased the upcoming Ryzen 5000 mobile processor during the CES 2021. But there are still some unannounced CPUs that we are yet to get information on. Thanks to Lenovo, two new Ryzen Pro CPUs are upcoming in the market. Yes, we are finally getting a Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U.

Lenovo leaks upcoming new Ryzen Pro 5000 APUs with specifications.

Lenovo has leaked tons of information on the upcoming hardware. The Ryzen 5000 APUs are the hottest commodity in town with its latest Zen 3 architecture. AMD’s Zen 3 architecture has improved the IPC uplift and single-core performance. Lenovo leaked the information on the upcoming Ryzen Pro 5000 CPUs.

AMD hasn’t confirmed that about the Ryzen Pro 5000 CPUs. But there have been a handful of leaks about the processor and Lenovo confirmed it on the specification page of the ThinkPad P14. It seems the Ryzen Pro series is imminent for launch but it might take a month or two.

The Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U is a 6 core 12 thread CPU with a base clock of 2.2 GHz. It boosts up to 4.2 GHz and has an 11MB cache. As for the Ryzen 7 5850U, it comes with an 8 core 16 thread configuration with a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz. But the processor boosts up to 4.4 GHz with a 12MB cache. Both the processors have a cTDP of 25W.

But the specification table doesn’t list the type of Radeon integrated graphics. Compared with the non-pro processor, we won’t see any significant upgrade in the graphical department. It might feature the older Vega integrated GPU with clock speed up to 1800MHz. We do have to wait till AMD finally announces the full specification of the Pro series mobile processors.