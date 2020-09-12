We’re detailing the best things we saw on yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward 2020. Prince of Persia Remake, Scott Pilgrim, and Riders Republic are some of the highlights of the event.

Let’s dive right into what we’ve seen in Ubisoft Forward.

The second Ubisoft Forward gaming event of the year was indeed a surprise. The digital event of the French company was full of news, surprising comebacks, and novelties.

For once, the creators of Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla are working on a new IP. Immortals: Fenyx Rising is out of the box with an intense gameplay trailer.

Secondly, the fan-favorite Prince of Persia is coming back. However, it comes alive after eight years of silence with a weird choice of cartoonish graphics.

Another game coming back is cult-favorite Scott Pilgrim. Not exactly my taste, but I can understand if you’re a fan of the teen vs. ex-girlfriends franchise.

The Division 2 is also making a surprising announcement with its first reveal trailer. Let’s hope it fixes the issues of the first entry while evolving on what’s right.

Next, Rainbox Six is getting a new season with Sam Fisher as the protagonist. And, lastly, Ubisoft unveiled Riders Republic as a massively multiplayer online sports game with arenas that support up to 50 players.

Keep in mind most of these games are coming out on the Epic Games Store on PC, as well as Ubisoft’s Upay.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

Release date: January 21, 2021 PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

“Unlock Prince of Persia, the original game from 1989 (’92 Mac version), along your adventure then access it from main menu whenever you want. And more surprises await!” – Ubisoft

By the looks of the trailer alone, Prince of Persia Remake is a disappointment. It doesn’t look like a next-gen game. It doesn’t even like a 2020 game. Heck, I might tell you this is a PS3 title, and you would believe me.

Still, I have to note the title refines the action-adventure experience of The Sands of Time. The 2008 Prince of Persia title is a masterpiece through and through.

The story follows the same plot. The Prince of Persia must save the kingdom for the Vizier with time manipulation skills. Back in the day, its features were a complete novelty. The character evolves the abilities throughout the journey, but the gist of it is going back and forward seconds of time to gain an advantage over your enemies.

You can also use your time-warping abilities (like freezing time) to solve puzzles along your linear adventure.

Even though it looks outdated, Ubisoft promises new AI and new character models. Like so, they also promise further cinematic cuts with better voices, animation, sounds, and OST.

Lastly, the Remake has rebuilt maps. Yet, you can choose between playing the original tiles or modernized alternatives.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Release date: December 3, 2020 Google Stadia, Xbox Series X, Xbox Serie S, PS5, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

“You are Fenyx, a hero on an epic quest to unveil your origins and and become the legend you were destined to be.” – Ubisoft.

Fenyx is a demigod with beautiful wings. She takes on a quest to save the Greek pantheon of Gods from a dark curse.

As Fenyx, you’ll be fighting against mythical beasts with Divine powers. The ultimate enemy to beat is Typhon, a Titan in Greek mythology.

The game looks gorgeous. It has a stylized, rich, and vibrant fantasy open-world to explore. And it has an array of weapons, armor, and abilities you learn from the Gods to combat against your enemies and solve puzzles.

Overall, a good contender on Ubisoft’s rooster of next-gen games. And if you ask me, the art looks a lot like Nintendo‘s Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Complete Edition

Release date: Holidays 2020 Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC

The classic PS3/Xbox 360 makes you fight againts the league of evil Ramona’s ex-boyfriends.

Scott Pilgrim is coming back on a classic 2D arcade format. You can team up with your friends and fight crazy waves of enemies for your girlfriend.

You can share coins and health with your friends, or you can compete with each other on mini-games and challenges.

The Complete Edition Scott Pilgrim includes Wallace Wells and Knives Chau DLCs. By the way, you can play as Scott Pilgrim, Stephen Stills, Knives Chau, Ramona Flowers, or many more. And as you pay, you’ll level up your characters with unique skills.

Riders Republic

Release date: Holidays 2020 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Windows PC

“Welcome to Riders Republic, adrenaline-junkies. There’re no rules here.”

Riders Republic is a massive multiplayer extreme-sports playground. Up to 50 players can compete in bike, ski, snowboard, or wingsuit competitions. Or they can simply share an open world with plenty of options for extreme sports.

You can race in mass events, develop the career of your rider, or simply hang around at the park.

In other words, you can ram free in a vast open-world, or you can compete in multiplayer battles.

The open-world includes American parks like Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain, Bryce Canyon, and more. And when you’re not exploring the parks, you can rush to team vs. team competition maps or take a shot on epic PvP races with up to 50 players.

Lastly, you can evolve your avatar by customizing your gear, your apparels, and more. For example, you can sign with legendary sponsors.

Are these games getting your attention? Consider you can play them on 120fps on 1440p on the Xbox Series S for a budget! Here, take a look!

Ubisoft Forward news

Now that we’ve covered the games let’s take a short moment to cover the news we learned on the Ubisoft Forward Event.

First, The Division 2 is getting a new season, The Summit. Take a look at the trailer below. It’s premiering on September 22.

Another Ubisoft multiplayer game is also getting a new season. Rainbox Six is going forward its Year 5 with a new operator:

Lastly, Ubisoft’s medieval melee PvP For Honor is also set to premiere a new season son.