French game developer Ubisoft is overhauling its subscription service. The name of their membership is no longer UPlay Plus; it’s Ubisoft Plus.

The re-branded service is launching for Google Stadia as well as Amazon’s Luna service.

In our prior Luna article, we explained Amazon was adding “gaming channels.” Ubisoft becomes the first one on the platform.

The membership has a $14.99 fee per month either at Ubisoft’s official site, Google, or Amazon. It grants you the ability to play some of their current and upcoming games. That includes Watch Dogs: Legions and Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Ubisoft Plus is launching on November 10 for Amazon. There’s no release date for Google Stadia yet, but we know it’s by December.

We consider Luna as an excellent business opportunity for Amazon. At the same time, the newer cloud gaming service can become an expensive ordeal for gamers.

Ubisoft Plus for PC

Current UPlay Plus subscribers on PC will retain their memberships. Also, the features remain the same since the company launched the option last year.

PC, Google, and Luna members get access to over 100 Ubisoft titles. Soon-to-be released games are also part of the membership at no extra cost.

With Ubisoft games reaching cloud gaming services, you’d be able to play those games on Chrome browsers and Android phones. Amazon’s Luna is also available for iOS mobile devices through the browser.

Ubisoft Plus is how the company keeps its promises.

The massive game developer promised they would integrate Ubisoft Plus with Google Stadia when they launched the service.

In particular, you can only join the separate Ubisoft Plus service on PC. It’s not ready for consoles, and it won’t launch for PS5 or Xbox Series.

Still, Ubisoft plus will make their games more accessible to players who only own a modest PC. Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla alone asks for RTX 20 series cards as the recommended specs. Those are running short and expensive during the pandemic.

A big bet on cloud gaming

Ubisoft Plus works as an individual subscription on Luna and Stadia. That means it won’t be part of the Stadia Pro subscription. Similarly, it won’t be a part of the current Luna Plus channel, which already has games like Control and Metro: Exodus.

On top of that, Ubisoft is offering cross-progression for most of the games. That means you can play Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla digital edition on a gaming PC and then jump to your phone on Google Stadia and continue where you left.

However, the Ubisoft offering on third-party cloud gaming platforms is smaller. You won’t find the over 100 games of the company. For example, we don’t know if any Rainbox Six titles will be available. But we do know that Immortals: Fenix Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla will be available.

Ubisoft will make a full announcement of the available titles ahead of the November 10 launch.

Additionally, they are launching the Ubisoft Connect app to keep tabs on your cross-connected games, share rewards, and connect with your friends.

Check our latest gaming news:

In summary

You have to remember the Luna Plus channel has a $5 price per month. If you add Ubisoft Plus, you’d be paying $20 per month. Is that something you think worthwhile? Depends on how much you’re planning to play those games, and it depends on the quality of your network as well.

With its $14.99 price, Ubisoft Plus is the pricier gaming subscription option. Needless to say, it only carries Ubisoft games.

In comparison, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sells for the same price and works across Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. Furthermore, it works on Android devices and Chrome browsers through the xCloud streaming service.

The service carries a ton of variety, from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Doom Eternal. And it will offer EA Play games starting on November 12.

So, what do you think of Ubisoft Plus? Is it something you’d want to have? Maybe you can buy it for a month to test their new games and see if you’d like to stick around.