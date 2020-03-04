Are you an avid gamer who hates getting out of your cocoon? And switching from a bed to a gaming chair is a battle on its own? Well, you don’t have to anymore. A Japanese company has built the ultimate gamer’s bed.

The Bauhutte’s “Ultimate Gaming Bed” is honestly a gamer’s paradise. And it is made for the gamers who find it hard to move from their desks.

The Ultimate Gaming Bed.

The Japanese retail company Bauhutte built the ultimate gaming bed keeping gamers’ desires in mind. Once you get into the game, its a known fact that the game could go on forever. And getting up from where you’re playing is a bigger challenge than the game itself. But with this bed, you don’t have to worry about any of it.



The bed comes with a regular-size bed where you can sleep and play at the same time. It has a small desk wide enough to support a dual monitor setup on the surface of the bed. There is an elevating headboard, headphone hanger, slim bottle rack, energy wagon, and long side table to fill up your surroundings with all the necessary things.

The ultimate gaming bed will cost you about $1,048. And the only time you have to get up is when you have to use the bathroom.

What else can you get?

But if the gaming bed is a little too extreme for you, Bauhutte has a whole line of gaming accessories. For example, the gaming theatre, gaming camp, racers cockpit, gaming castle, and dual gaming desk.

And if you’re too tired of sitting or sleeping while playing the game you can always opt for the cycling gaming or the standing gaming options.