How to Uninstall App on LG Smart TV

If you’re running low on space in your LG smart TV, you can free up space by uninstalling some of your unused apps. It applies to both apps you have personally installed and preloaded apps that came with the TV but are not in use. The method to uninstall an app on your LG Smart TV is straightforward, but the process may vary depending on your Smart TV’s software version.

On WebOS 22 (Version 6.0)

If you are running on the latest software version, WebOS 22, here’s how you can uninstall apps on LG TV.

Press the home button on your remote to open the Home menu. Use the right-arrow button to navigate to the end of the apps list.

Press Ok (center select button) on Edit App List. Use the left and right arrow buttons to navigate to the app you want to delete. Press the up arrow key to highlight the trashcan icon.

Click the OK button on your remote to delete the app. A prompt asking if you want to delete the app will appear. Use the arrow keys to select Yes, and press Ok.



On WebOS 20 (Version 5.0)

Deleting an app on the LG TV WebOS 20 is pretty similar to doing the same on the latest version. Follow the steps below to do so: