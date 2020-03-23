Intel is working on releasing its new Tiger Lake CPU based on the 10nm processing node. We don’t know when it will be released, but little information and a new CPU has surfaced online. The CPU is faster and based on the latest 10nm+ architecture, but still not much.

The CPU is based on Intel’s new Willow Cave architecture

@TUM_APISAK, a reputable hardware leaker, first reported the CPU on twitter. The unidentified CPU was said to be of the Tiger Lake CPU series. It has four cores and eight threads with a base clock of 2.7 GHz. The quad-core boosts up to 4.3 GHz, but this might be the engineering sample as we wait for more information about the CPU.

Intel(R) CPU 0000 @ 2.70GHz (4C 8T 2.69GHz/4.3GHz, 4x 1.25MB L2, 12MB L3) TigerLake U LPDDR4/4x T4 RVPhttps://t.co/G2lNZUaaXO — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) March 19, 2020

The CPU boasts a 12MB L3 cache, which is significantly more significant than the older 10th and 9th Generation processor. The Tiger Lake CPU is expected to ship with the new Intel’s Xe Graphics. The unnamed quad-core CPU ships with the Gen 12 Xe iGPU inside it. The CPU scored 401.96 Mpix/s in the SiSoftware Ranker.

Still, there isn’t much information about it as it is missing the TDP. The TDP seems to hover around 15W or 45W depending on the type of CPU. If the TDP is 15W, then it sums up how good the CPU is. With AMD’s low powered 7nm APU crushing Intel’s Desktop CPU, Intel expects their upcoming 10nm+ CPU will be on par with AMD.

The Tiger Lake CPU is based on Intel’s new 10nm processing node. Intel has released its first 10nm processor as Ice Lake CPU now is aiming to release the refreshed 10nm architecture as Tiger Lake. Till now, there isn’t news of the release, but Intel has already announced the Tiger Lake advancement and released a road map. Let’s see how they will tackle AMD and stay on track with the roadmap.