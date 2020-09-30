We have been talking about the Google launch event for a while now. The event is Launch Night In and is set for the end of this month. Here is a compilation of the Google event’s full introduction that will tell you what you need to know about it.

When is the event?

The special online event by Google is on September 30 and will start at 2 PM EST. Keeping in mind the health regulations due to COVID-19, this event is fully online.

How to watch the event?

From the information that Google has shared so far, we have a microsite for the event. It is not certain if the Launch Night In will air on the site itself.

Google will likely stream the event on Google’s YouTube channel.

What to expect from the event?

The most obvious element of this Google event is product launches. And from an array of products that Google is giving us this time, here are the highlights of the event:

Google Pixel 5

This is clearly the star of the night. Google Pixel 5 has been making a buzz for a while now. Google phones are especially known for their immaculate software support and update. And Google Pixel 5 is not an exception here.

About the build and the design, the best that we know so far is that phone has a 6-inch OLED HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will sport an aluminum frame. Officially, Google has only shared a side view of the phone, so we don’t know if it has a physical fingerprint sensor. There will be two color variants of the Pixel 5.

In the camera department, the device will probably have an 8MP sensor at the front. It will probably have three lenses at the back – the primary lens is 16MP. There are one ultra-wide lens and a 12.2 MP lens.

On the internals, Google might be moving to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G hardware. Pixel 5 will come with 8GB RAM and will also support 5G. Rumors claim that it will house a 4080mAh battery.

Google Pixel 4A 5G

The 5G version of this Google Pixel phone is also likely to show up at the event. The phone will have a 6.2-inch display. This is the largest display on a Google Pixel lineup.

This phone will have a Snapdragon 765G processor. There are two 12.2MP and 16MP back cameras, and an 8MP front camera on the phone. It has a slightly smaller 6GB RAM and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with a smaller battery than the Pixel 4A that is 3885mAh.

The phone will cost $499.

New Chromecast with Google TV

The new Google Chromecast has a sleek design and build. And this one will also incorporate Android TV functionality. It comes with remote control. You can basically use this to turn any TV with an HDMI input into a smart TV.

The estimated cost for this is $60.

New Google smart speaker

Google Home smart speaker is getting a replacement. The new device is an addition to Google’s lineup of the smart home ecosystem. And it is called Google Nest Audio.

It will be exciting to see what this one has to offer.

New wi-fi router

Another addition to the Google smart home ecosystem is Google’s wi-fi router. There are expectations that this will support wi-fi 6 and will allow a faster transfer. It is also likely to have support for mesh networking with range extenders too.

Conclusion

Google tells us to sit back and relax as we enjoy this launch event. But there is definitely a lot to look forward to! We will keep you updated for more!