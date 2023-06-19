How to Update an LG TV

Since LG started using WebOS for its smart TV, it has been regularly providing software updates. Currently, LG provides updates for WebOS version 4.0 or higher. These updates include slight changes to the user interface to important security patches that fix existing bugs.

So, if your smart TV runs WebOS 4.0 or higher, it’s best to update your software to the latest version provided by the manufacturer.

Additionally, the methods to update your smart TV will differ slightly depending on the software version.

On WebOS 5.0 or Higher

If your LG smart TV runs WebOS 5.0 or higher version, you will need to update it from the Support setting. Here’s how you can do so:

Make sure you are connected to the internet and have a stable connection. Press the settings button on your LG remote. (It should have a gear icon or settings written on it.) Press the down arrow button to land on All Settings and press OK. (If you have an LG magic remote, you can use the point-and-click feature to navigate instead.)

Use the arrow keys and Ok button to navigate to Support > Software Update.

If an update is available, it will show Download and Install. (If you want your TV to get automatically updated, turn on the Auto Update option.)

Select Download and Install. After the download is completed, your TV will restart to install the update. (DO NOT power off or unplug the TV when the update is being installed.)

On WebOS 4.0 and 4.5

If your LG smart TV runs WebOS 4.0 or 4.5, you will need to update it from the About This TV section. Follow the steps below to do so:

Make sure you have a stable internet connection. Open Settings by pressing the settings button on your remote. Use the down arrow button to land on General and press OK.

Press the right arrow button and go down to About This TV.

Click OK on your remote. Select the Check for Updates option and press OK. (If you want your TV to get automatically updated, turn on the Allow Automatic Update option.)

If an update is available, it will ask you if you want to download it. Select Yes and press OK. After the download is complete, power off your TV for 10 seconds, and turn it back on to complete the update.

How to Update LG TV via USB?

You can also update your LG smart TV using a USB flash drive. This can come in handy when you can’t update your TV using the normal method, and if you want to fix some issues on your LG TV.

To do so, you will need a USB drive with 1 GB of storage or higher and a computer with internet access. So, let’s see how you can update your LG TV via USB:

First, you will need to find the model number of your TV and note it down: You can find the model number of your TV on the product sticker at the back.

of your TV on the product sticker at the back. If you can’t find it in the sticker, press the mute button on your remote three times to view the model number on your TV. Open a browser of your choice on a computer. Go to the Software & Drivers support page. Enter your TV’s model number in the search bar and select it from the drop-down menu.

Click on the Software File link to manually download the update file.

Go to the downloaded file in File Explorer, right-click it, and select Extract All.

Click on Extract. Go to the folder where your extracted file is located. Right-click the empty area and select New > Folder.

Name the new folder as LG_DTV . (Your LG TV will specifically look for this folder when searching for updates.) Drag and drop your extracted file inside the LG_DTV folder.

Plug in your USB flash drive to your computer. Select the LG_DTV folder and press Ctrl + C to copy it. Go to your USB drive, and press CTRL + V to paste it there. Unplug your USB drive and plug it into your TV. Your LG TV should display USB Update Ready. (You can only update to a software version that is higher than your current one.)

Select Install. After the process is complete, power off your TV for 10 seconds, and turn it back on. (It might take 3 to 5 minutes for the process to complete.)

Note: The last three steps may differ a little depending on your TV model and WebOS version.