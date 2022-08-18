How to Upload a File or Video to Google Drive?

It is possible that the contents on your phone or computer may accidentally get erased or corrupted. So, uploading them to Google Drive will ensure safety and flexibility to access them from other devices with the same Google account.

Likewise, the size restriction can be a stumbling block when you have to share large files through Gmail or any other platform. In such a scenario, uploading them to the drive and sharing the link can be handy.

In this article, we will check out the several ways to upload files and videos to Google Drive to help you share, store, and safeguard them.

Ways to Upload a File or Video to Google Drive

Uploading the videos and files to Google Drive has several advantages with no additional charges. You can upload files and videos from your computer, Android phones, and iOS devices with a good internet connection.

A piece of more detailed information on the uploading process is provided below.

Through Computer

If you are using a computer to upload a file or video to Google Drive, you can do it using several methods. We will provide descriptive details of the methods below

Upload Directly

First, open Google Drive. Enter your login credentials if you haven’t logged in. Then, click the New icon on the upper left side of the screen. Or, you can right-click the empty screen.

Now, select either File Upload or Folder Upload, depending on what you want to upload. Next, select the files or folder you want to upload on the drive. You may see the confirmation message; select the Upload option. You will then see a progress-dialog box on the lower-right section of the screen. After the upload is complete, you will see a green Tick mark next to the file.



Drag and Upload

First, keep Google Drive open.

Select the My Drive option from the left panel. Then, select the file or folder you want to upload and drag it to Google Drive. You can upload them on My Drive or on other specific folders. You will then see an uploading message on the lower-right screen and will see a green Tick mark when the progress is complete.

Use the Print View

To carry out this method, you need to have the ‘Save to Google Drive’ Extension on Chrome. You can get one on the Chrome Web Store if you don’t have one. After that,

Open Chrome on the PC. Then, open the image, page, or file you want to upload on the drive. Now, click the Three-dots on the upper right corner of the screen. Next, select the Print option.

Select the Destination option and click the ‘See more….’ option. You may see the Save to Google Drive option after you click the Destination box. Now, choose Save to Google Drive. Finally, hit the Print button.



Use Drive for Desktop

First, you need to download the Drive for the desktop app. Then, locate the My Drive folder.

Now, copy, move or drag the files or folders in the Google Drive folder. Anything you put on this folder will be uploaded to your drive.

Through iPhone/iPad

You can try uploading the files and videos from the iPhone/iPad using the Google Drive app or through mobile apps like Photos and Files. You can check out the guide below to know more about the process.

Launch the Google Drive app. Then, choose the Add icon.

Now, select the Upload option. You can choose between the Photos and Videos or the Browse option.

If you select the Browse option, you can tap the photos to upload them. If you choose Photos and Videos, you need to provide access to the app to view and use photos. For that tap Settings > Drive > Photos > Read and Write. After that, select the photos and videos and tap Upload.

Alternatively, you can also follow the methods below:

Launch Photos. Then, select the photo/video you want to upload. Now, tap the Share icon at the bottom of the screen.

Swipe to the right and select the More button. Then, scroll down and choose Drive.

After that, you can choose the Gmail ID, Folder location, and Sharing option. Next, select the Upload option.

You will see the Upload option change into Uploading. Also, you can see the progress bar under the photo/video. After the upload is complete, it will direct you back to the Photos section.

Note: You can follow the same steps on the Files app to upload the files.

Through Android

Similar to iPhone/iPad, the process of uploading files and videos on an Android device is an easy and effortless task. Here’s how you can upload the videos and files to Google Drive using your Android device.

Open the Google Drive application on your phone. Then, select the Add icon. Next, tap the Upload option.

Tap the photo/video, and it will be uploaded. Long press the first selection and then select other photos and videos for multiple selections. After that, tap the Select option on the top. You will see a notification message, ‘Your X files are being uploaded to: My Drive.’

Alternatively, you can also follow the methods below:

Open Files or My Files application. Choose the files you want to upload. Then, tap the Send option at the bottom of the screen. Choose Drive.

Now, name the file, select the Gmail Account, and Folder location. Next, select the Save option.

Is the Default Storage Capacity of Google Drive Enough?

If you frequently upload larger files and videos on Google Drive, the storage can get full in a quick span. To buy extra storage, click Buy Storage below the storage section. Then, choose Upgrade, select your desired plan, and follow the on-screen instructions.