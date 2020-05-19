Back in March, when the US went into lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, we saw a 75% rise in gaming usage. Now, a new report suggests that the US has set a new record in video game spending.

According to the gaming industry analyst NPD Group, the US has seen a 9% rise in video game spending. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, people have spent $10.9 billion, a 9% rise compared to last year.

From January to March, sales of video game content saw an 11% rise compared to last year. The video game sales content totaled to $9.58 billion. And as people continue to stay indoors, the second-quarter results might be just as high, if not higher.

Video Game Industry Sees a Boom in COVID-19 Lockdown

While the US economy is shaky at the moment, the video game industry has definitely seen a boom. Ever since the mass public has started spending time indoors, the game sales and in-game microtransactions have gone up to $9.6 billion.

Sales also went high for other gaming-related categories, including PC and mobile gaming, digital console, subscriptions, hardware, and accessories.

Nintendo Switch was a clear winner on the console market. Its hardware and software sales helped balance the decline across other hardware platforms. The hardware market saw a sale of $773 million, 2% more than the previous year. And the accessories saw a 1% increase with $503 million.

Video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fortnite, GTA V, etc., were some of the best sellers. And now that GTA V is free for a week, it might increase the sale a bit further for the next quarter.

All in all, video games have become a perfect platform to connect to people during this difficult time.