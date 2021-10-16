How to Use a Gamecube Controller On PC, Mac, Switch, Playstation

The benefits of newer gaming platforms are better graphics, bigger games, and new animations galore. However, there are some things gamers miss about the older systems.

One important thing is the controllers. Even 20 years after its introduction, the GameCube controller is still what fans want to play their games.

Benefits of Using a Gamecube Controller on Different Platforms

Fans find the GameCube controller to be exceptionally ergonomic. They praise its button positioning and size. Two bumpers with two noticeably different sensitivities is another thing that people get excited about. Though other controllers have come onto the market since then, they don’t quite tempt people the same way the GameCube controller did.

Cross-Platform Controller Usage

You can’t just plug in a controller and have it work on any system. For the most part, you don’t have to worry about finding drivers for GameCube controllers. Instead, the issue with GameCube controllers is finding an adapter that works for your system.

In some cases, the controller can’t be used on the platform. It doesn’t have the correct drivers, and people either haven’t been able or haven’t been allowed to make drivers and software to connect the GameCube to specific devices.

Using a Gamecube Controller on Different Platforms

There is more than one platform on which people prefer GameCube controllers. Getting it set up means preparing for the needs of the specific system on which you want to play.

Remember that you don’t have to use a GameCube controller for everything once it’s plugged in. You can use it for nostalgic old favorites and use a modern controller for more modern games.

PC, Switch, Wii, and Mac

To connect your GameCube controller to a PC, Switch, Wii, or Mac, you’ll have to get an adapter. Consider this one from CLOUDREAM that can work for any of these devices.

MS Windows

Even if you choose a different adapter, you set it up like this.

Plug the controller into the adapter. Plug the adapter into your PC. It should connect via USB. Search for “Device Manager” in your Windows search bar. Click “Device Manager”. Right-click the name of your computer. Select “Scan for hardware changes”. Let the computer update if it finds one.

Since the adapters are plug-and-play, you shouldn’t have to start hunting for software. However, some people who have experienced difficulty getting their PC to run a GameCube controller use Zadig for driver support.

Mac

Some people have found that you have to disable system integrity permissions to get your Mac to find the adapter. This has often been experienced by those using the Dolphin emulator.

Hold Command+R while booting your Mac. Choose “Utilities” and open Terminal. Type “ csrutil disable ”. Reboot. Once the computer is on, go to Terminal. Type the following commands into Terminal. sudo cp -r ~/Downloads/SmashEnabler.kext Library/Extensions/SmashEnabler.kext

sudo chown -R root:wheel /Library/Extensions/SmashEnabler.kext

sudo touch /Library/Extensions

sudo reboot The adapter should now recognize the controller. Check to make sure it does. Reboot the computer and hold Command+R as it restarts. Choose “Utilities” and open Terminal. Type “ csrutil enable ”.

Setting up the controller on your macOS can seem daunting at first because it is more involved than the other options. However, it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to get it working.

Steam

Once you have your controller hooked up to the PC, you need to adjust your Steam settings to make sure it recognizes the controller.

Click “Steam” and then select “Settings”. Select “Controller”, and then “General Controller Settings“ Tick “Generic Gamepad Configuration Support”. Click on the detected controller to make sure the program is recognizing it.

Steam recommends the Mayflash Controller Adapter.

Switch

For the Switch, you have to search for a controller once you’ve plugged it in. Simply plugging the controller in might not make it appear that a GameCube controller is connected.

Plug the adapter into the Nintendo Switch. It should connect to 2 USB ports. Plug the GameCube controller into the adapter. Click “Controllers” from the Home menu. Click “Find Controllers” and then click on the USB controller icon. Press the left and right buttons. The controller should activate.

Sometimes the GameCube controller will be automatically detected. In this case, you won’t have to go through this process.

Remember that the GameCube controller won’t have all the same options as the normal Switch joycons. It may not work well on all games because of this.

Wii

While you can use the adapter if you want the extra distance, Wii also supports the GameCube controller natively.

Open the top of the Wii. Plug the GameCube controller into the Wii. Insert any GameCube memory cards you want to use in the card slots. Insert a GameCube game into the machine.

At this point, you should be able to play on your Wii with the GameCube controller.

Playstation

While there was once a PS2 to GameCube adapter, it’s not available anymore. The current PlayStation consoles don’t work with the GameCube adapter.

Xbox

You can’t use a GameCube controller on an Xbox. There is no current program that is still serviced or adapter that will work.

Android

For Android, you can use a Mayflash Controller Adapter and an OTG cable to connect the GameCube to your phone for gaming.

Plug the controller into the adapter. Plug the OTG cable into the Android device. Connect the adapter to the OTG cable.

You should be able to use the GameCube controller on games that it’s compatible with now.

iOS

One Twitter user managed to get his iPhone to use a GameCube controller using the GBros 8bit adapter. As he explains, he plugged the adapter into his phone and the controller into the adapter.

He also used the nControl jailbreaking system. So you can’t do this on the phone without jailbreaking it. It may not be worth that, even if you get to play with a GameCube controller.

As you can see, not every system has a seamless setup with a GameCube controller. However, there’s no reason to get rid of your old controller yet. There are still plenty of uses for it in your modern gaming setup.