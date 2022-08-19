How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?

Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.

Pros and Cons to Using a Computer as a Router

Benefits

Using your computer as a router is actually a valuable skill to have. Setting it up only takes minutes once you have the equipment, and it’s helpful in some scenarios. When Your Regular Router Isn’t Working , you can connect to the modem and use the connection to give a signal to your other devices. So many electronics require an internet connection for complete functionality now. Even some refrigerators, doorbells, and other household necessities can benefit from a wireless connection, even when the router cannot provide it.

Drawbacks

Using your computer as a router may lower the download and upload speeds your computer can access. Since it’s sharing its connection with other devices, you may see lower speeds than you do when the same devices and the computer are connected to a standalone router.

Adding another networking card might also be considered a drawback, depending on your budget and the system you’re running. However, most networking cards aren’t expensive, and there are many models to suit your build, both internal and external.

Components Needed to Act as a Router

You only need two separate network cards if you want to use two wireless networks – one to give you the internet and one to share your internet with other devices. One will manage the incoming connection, while the other handles the outgoing connection. You may not be able to do this without two wireless cards. Check the manual for yours to see what it’s capable of.

If you only have one built into your computer, you can get detachable network cards that plug in via USB and operate from outside the computer. Some have magnets to help hold them onto the computer itself if you prefer.

Not everyone will need this, depending on your setup. You can try to do the software steps with a single network card, and if it doesn’t share via Wi-Fi, you know you need a secondary wireless card.

How to Set Up Your Computer as a Router?

On Windows Device

A few tweaks to your Windows settings are all that’s necessary once you have the equipment installed.

Press Windows key + X and choose Settings. If it doesn’t take you to the main Settings page because you had something open before, click the Home icon in the top left to be presented with the main Settings page. Click Network and Internet. Click Mobile Hotspot. Don’t immediately toggle the connection on. Instead, finalize your settings before beginning to share the internet connection.

Choose the source of the internet your computer will share from the drop-down. Often there’s only one option available, which should make it simple. If not, you want the adapter bringing the internet to the computer, not sending it out to other devices. Select whether you want the connection shared over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Click Edit to bring up the network options for your connection. Type in a Network Name.

Type in a password. It should be at least eight characters long and shouldn’t be something shared with those you don’t want connecting to the network. Choose a band from the drop-down. Most devices run on 2.4 GHz, but more modern devices might do better on a higher, less crowded band. Click Save. Toggle the option at the top of the menu to On.



Now you should be able to connect to your signal as you would normally from any other device. The computer will continue acting as a router until it no longer has an internet connection or until you turn the option back off.

This should work on both a laptop and a PC. Remember, if you’re using a computer without two network adapters, you may not be able to share your connection unless you have one that can do both.

On Macbook

Mac computers also have the option to generate a hotspot. You can share the connection from and to multiple sources, depending on what you’re running.

Open the Apple menu, and then click System Preferences. Click Sharing.

Highlight Internet Sharing in the left pane. Choose your connection from the top drop-down menu on the right. This should be the incoming connection providing your Mac with the internet.

Choose the method of connection you want from the lower right pane. Click Wi-Fi options. You can create a network name and password in this area.

Click OK. Click the box next to Internet Sharing in the left pane. This should prepare the connection to activate. Click Start.

It’s as simple as sharing a connection on Windows. It should stay active until you need to disconnect the network or until the active internet connection drops.

Other Alternatives

If you don’t want to go through the process of setting up a router, or you don’t have an additional networking card and need to share a connection immediately, there may be a few other options to consider.

Some devices can function as a hotspot. Not all phones can act as a router to share a Wi-Fi signal, but they can use USB tethering or Bluetooth to transmit their data signals if you have the proper plan from your phone service provider. You can also use USB tethering from your mobile device to share the connection with your PC, then share that connection via Wi-Fi since it doesn’t come from Wi-Fi and is a wired connection.

In that case, you plug your phone into your PC and select USB connection sharing. (Not all phones have this feature.) Once it’s plugged in via a compatible USB port, the computer should have an internet connection. From there, you can start up your hotspot and try to share the connection from your mobile phone.

Is it Better to use Desktop PC or a Laptop as a Router?

There really isn’t much difference between using a desktop or a laptop as a router. They both perform the same function and are set up the same way.

The main difference is the equipment you need may be bulkier and less easy to put on a laptop. If you’re planning to use it as a router regularly, you may want to consider a second wireless card that you can connect and remove as you please. While they aren’t notably bulky, they can make the laptop less portable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Router Located on a Computer?

A computer doesn’t come with a router, per se. Usually, the router is located away from the computer. Then an ethernet cable runs between the two to share the internet. Routers also usually make Wi-Fi networks so devices without Ethernet ports or farther away devices can also share the connection.

Do You Need a Router to Get Wi-Fi?

A router is what splits and extends your internet connection, giving you a wireless signal. You can also get it via hotspot or with a modem-router combo if you don’t want to have two different devices.

TIP: Each internet service provider requires different, compatible equipment. Before choosing a setup for your home, consult with them to ensure you don’t spend money on networking devices that you aren’t able to use.

How Do I Set Up a Router Without a Modem?

The only way to really use a router without a modem is to buy a combination device. It both accepts the signal from your provider, splits it, and creates Wi-Fi networks. There are many of these devices on the market with plenty of features to choose from. A router doesn’t work without a modem because it needs the essential connection from the modem to share it with other devices.