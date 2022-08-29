How to Fix USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR  BSOD Error on Windows

The USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error indicates that some of the crucial user-mode Windows processes couldn’t meet the system health requirements. It usually happens due to memory leaks, priority configuration issues, hardware issues, etc.

So, you need to troubleshoot for those issues to resolve the BSOD error. There are a number of possible causes, with correspondingly different solutions. So, we recommend checking the Event Viewer or analyzing the minidump file to narrow them down before moving on to the actual solutions.

Causes for USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR BSOD Error

Here are the potential causes for USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR error on Windows: Hardware failure.

Device driver issues.

Outdated Operating System.

Improper BIOS configuration.

System file corruption.

Malware infestation.

Fixes for USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR BSOD Error

First, you need to make sure your disk has enough free space. Lack of sufficient space affects the Kernel, leading it to not execute the necessary services or send periodic signals to monitor critical processes.

If you get stuck in a startup loop and can’t log in, you can try going to safe mode and free up space. Or you can connect your storage disk with another working system to perform this task.

To boot in safe mode,

Boot your PC using a Windows installation or recovery drive. Set the language preferences, click Next and then agree with the license terms if prompted. On the Install screen, select Repair your Computer . It loads the Advanced Startup or Windows Recovery Environment.

Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. After the reboot, press F5 or 5.



You also need to boot in safe mode and perform the possible solutions we have mentioned below if you get stuck in a startup BSOD loop.

Remove External Devices

The first thing you should do if you encounter this issue is to remove external devices and restart your system. If the drivers of the devices or their hardware itself has some issues, they can fail the health check and cause this issue.

If the computer runs without any issues after removing them, you need to update their drivers or reinstall them. First, you can analyze which device is responsible by connecting individual devices to the PC and checking whether the BSOD occurs.

You should check the official websites for any incompatibility issues. If there are any conflicts, you may have to replace the device.

Run Startup Repair

If you get stuck in a BSOD loop, before moving on to further solutions, you should run Startup Repair. This program scans and repairs all the system files that are necessary for the start-up or boot process. So, if these files are causing the error, Startup Repair will be effective in resolving it.

Here’s how you can do so:

Access the Advanced Startup Options or Windows Recovery Environment. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.



Disable Automatic Restart

If the BSOD crash starts occurring soon after you log in to your account, you won’t be able to perform all the troubleshooting steps.

Windows also includes an option to disable automatic restart whenever the system encounters a BSOD bug-check. It is a protection feature that protects your software and hardware from damage due to improper system behavior.

However, you can temporarily disable this option to allow yourself to debug the BSOD error. To do so,

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Enter systempropertiesadvanced to go to the Advanced tab of System Properties. Under Startup and Recovery, select Settings.

Under System failure, uncheck Automatically restart and click OK.

Click OK again.

After resolving the issue, make sure to enable automatic restart again.

Check Event Viewer

You can check the Event log to determine the exact nature and cause of the BSOD crash. The event viewer keeps track of all the events your computer has encountered, so it’s an effective way to troubleshoot system issues.

To check the application,

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Type eventvwr and press Enter to open the Event Viewer. Go to Windows Logs > System. Select Filter Current Logs from the right sidebar.

On the textbox saying <All Event IDs>, type 1001 and click OK. You can also, click the drop-down icon on the Event sources, select BugCheck and click OK.

Double-click on the latest event log and check the description under the General tab. It should show something like:

“The computer has rebooted from a bugcheck. The bugcheck was 0x0000009E (<Process ID>, timeout value, reason, reserved)”

We recommend checking out the Decoding Bugcheck 0x0000009E article on Microsoft Tech Community to understand these parameters. Then, you can search for the process ID on the internet to determine the process involved.

You should also look through the events that occurred at the same time as the bugcheck to learn about other tasks your computer was running. They should also help you learn which component led to the BSOD.

Repair Corrupt System Files

Undesirable behavior of the system files may also lead to memory allocation and addressing issues, causing this error. Memory leaks, in particular, are very common due to issues with the file system.

So, you should also check your system files for such corruption and repair them. The System File Checker (SFC) and Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) are built-in Windows tools that you can use for such purposes.

To run these tools,

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following commands: dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow

Update or Reinstall Drivers

One of the main reasons for memory addressing issues or lock contentions is faulty drivers.

We recommend updating all your drivers to prevent system issues. An outdated driver shows an exclamation mark next to its icon on the Device Manager so they are easy to look out for.

If you install a new device to your system or were able to identify a driver as the reason for the BSOD, you definitely should update its drive. To do so,

Open Run and enter devmgmt.msc to open the Device Manager. Expand the categories and right-click on your device. Select Update drivers and then click on Search automatically for drivers.



If you already have the latest version, you need to reinstall the driver. If it’s a Microsoft driver, simply uninstall it and restart your system. Windows installs all missing Microsoft drivers after a reboot.

However, if it’s a third-party one, you need to uninstall it and then download and install the drivers from the official websites.

Here’s how you can uninstall the driver:

Open the Device Manager and look for your device. Right-click on it and select Uninstall device.

Select Uninstall to confirm.

If you started encountering the issue after updating a certain driver, you can try rolling it back and check if the issue still occurs. To do so,

Open the Device Manager and look for your device. Right-click on it and select Properties. Go to the Drivers tab and check the Driver date. If it’s recent and matches the time after which the BSOD started occurring, click on Roll Back Driver.

If you get a prompt, tick any reason and hit OK.

Troubleshoot Hardware Issues

This error also occurs whenever your hardware components fail. So you need to check for and troubleshoot all such issues.

First, try using third-party monitoring software to check for any defects. If you find them, get help from a hardware expert for repair or replacement.

You can also run the hardware and devices troubleshooter to check for any issues with your devices. To do so, enter msdt -id DeviceDiagnostic on Run and click Next .



on Run and click . Then, you need to resolve the overheating issues. First, clean the inside of your computer, especially its fans and vents. If the coolers don’t dissipate enough heat, you should consider upgrading them.

Also, make sure to check for any connection issues on the hardware components.

Repair Corrupted Disk

Windows includes the CHKDSK utility to scan and repair the corrupt disk sectors. So, you can use it whenever you encounter this error in case your disk has some issue.

To run CHKDSK,

Open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the command chkdsk /r /x C:

Confirm by typing Y and press Enter to restart your system and run this command. You should also run ckhdsk on all your partitions. Replace the drive letter in the above command to do so.

If this utility fails to repair your disk, it is failing and you need a replacement.

Run Windows Memory Diagnostic

Defective RAM is responsible for many kinds of BSOD errors, including this one. Windows contains a memory diagnostic troubleshooting app, which you can run to check for RAM defects. Here’s how you can do so,

Open Run. Enter mdsched to open the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool. Select Restart now and check for problems.



The memory diagnostic program starts running after a reboot. After the test finishes, your system restarts again and gives you the results. If you miss it, you can check on the event viewer. To do so,

Open Event Viewer by entering eventvwr on Run. Go to Windows Logs > System. Click Find, type MemoryDiagnostics and select Find Next.

Check the event descriptions.

If the result shows there’s an error, your RAM stick or slot is defective. You can determine the faulty device by running the diagnostic app again while using separate RAM sticks on separate slots, one at a time.

You need to replace the defective hardware to resolve the issue.

Scan for Malware

It is also possible that some malware scripts are infecting your drivers or other system files, causing critical services and programs to fail. Repairing the system files or other solutions we mentioned should resolve such issues. However, they don’t stop it from occurring again.

For this, you need to scan your system with antivirus software. Here’s how you can do so using the Windows Security or Defender:

Open Run. Enter ms-settings:windowsdefender to open the Windows Security Settings. Select Virus & threat protection.

Click on Scan options. Check Full scan and choose Scan now.



Update Windows

As we mentioned earlier, an incompatible device can cause this issue. However, Microsoft also releases compatibility patches on Windows updates, which resolve device conflicts.

It is also possible that some system components are causing this issue due to a bug. Some versions of Windows OS contained bugs that caused failover cluster nodes to crash, resulting in this error. Microsoft has already released bug fixes for them, which you can find on its platform.

You need to make sure you have the latest Windows version to prevent such issues. To update your system,

Open Run and enter ms-settings:windowsupdate to open the Update Settings. Click on Check for updates to search for available updates. If the Install now or Download & install options exist, select them instead.



Analyze Minidump File

Analyzing minidump files is the best method you can use to isolate the cause for the issue. You can narrow it down to a particular software or driver. Here’s how you can analyze the minidump:

Install Microsoft WinDbg Preview from Microsoft Store. Run the app as an admin by right-clicking on it and selecting Run as administrator. Press Ctrl + D to load the minidump. Navigate to %windir%\Minidump , select the latest minidump and click Open. On the WinDbg command line at the bottom, type !analyze -v and press Enter.

Search for MODULE_NAME and probably caused by to figure out the responsible component.

If you have trouble determining the cause or analyzing the minidump, we recommend seeking help from Microsoft support forum.

Reset BIOS/UEFI

Improper configuration on the BIOS is also responsible for many hardware and memory issues. If you changed the setting to change your device configuration, such as for overclocking or enabling XMP, your system will start experiencing detrimental issues if your hardware can’t handle those configurations.

In such cases, the easiest way to resolve the issue is by resetting the BIOS to the def. You can do so in the following ways:

Getting to the BIOS/UEFI and selecting the corresponding option. Removing and reinserting the CMOS battery.

Using motherboard jumpers.

System Restore

If the previous methods were not helpful in resolving the issue, you need to restore your system to a previous restore point. This reverts your configuration, system files, and drivers back to the point, effectively resolving any errors you encountered afterward.

Here’s how you can restore your system:

Open Run and enter rstrui to open the System Restore app. Alternately, you can access the Windows Recovery Environment and go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > System Restore. Select an appropriate restore point and follow the on-screen instructions.



If you don’t have a suitable restore point or the process doesn’t resolve the BSOD, you should reset your PC to the default state.